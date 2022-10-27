Edgerton man sentenced to minimum 14 years on rape charges

BRYAN — An Edgerton man has been sentenced in Williams County Common Pleas Court to a long prison term on two rape charges.

Christ Sturtevant, 21, Edgerton, was given 14 years to 17 1/2 years by Judge J.T. Stelzer on the two first-degree felony offenses.

He was given credit for 211 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending, and ordered to make $100 restitution to one person.

Sturtevant had been found guilty of the charges on Oct. 17 following a four-day jury trial. The jury also found him not guilty of two additional counts of rape, each a first-degree felony.

He had been indicted in March on four charges that alleged that he had forced sexual conduct with two victims on Dec. 5.

The charges were based on an investigation by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office which filed an initial complaint and charges against him on March 7.

Sturtevant was represented by attorney Clayton Gerbitz of Toledo during the trial and sentencing while Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman handled the state’s case.

He has filed an appeal with Ohio’s 6th District Court of Appeals in Toledo.