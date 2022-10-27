ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

lptv.org

Five Bemidji Area Leaders Recognized at Women United Tribute Awards

Behind every great project is a great woman – or, in this case, five great women. Bemidji area leaders were recognized yesterday for their contributions to the community at the 6th annual Women United Tribute Awards. Recognized as emerging or current leaders in the Bemidji area, these five recipients...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Red Lake Nation Bands Together to Stop Youth Violence in Schools

The Red Lake Nation is banding together in hopes of finding solutions to rising violence in schools. After there were reports of fights and verbal abuse in the hallways of Red Lake schools, community members and leaders decided to take initiative to solve this issue. The rise in violence is...
RED LAKE, MN
lptv.org

BSU Hosting Opioid Awareness & Narcan Training Event

Bemidji State University is hosting an opioid awareness and Narcan training event next week on campus. Andrea Herold, an educator from Rural AIDS Action Network and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose, including administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to reverse the reaction.
BEMIDJI, MN
Minnesota Reformer

White Earth Nation buys troubled Bemidji properties to turn into sober housing

The White Earth Nation finalized the purchase of four troubled apartment buildings in Bemidji on Monday with plans to rehab the properties and turn them into a sober-living environment. The conditions at Ridgeway Court I & II have deteriorated rapidly over the past year after the previous owner, North Dakota-based NETA Property Management, effectively abandoned […] The post White Earth Nation buys troubled Bemidji properties to turn into sober housing appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Former Beltrami County Sheriff Tom Tolman Dies at 97

A former Beltrami County sheriff passed away on Oct. 25 at the age of 97. According to a post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Tom Tolman served as sheriff from January 1967 until his retirement in January 1982. During Tolman’s time as sheriff, he attended the 87th class...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford

FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

3 hurt, 1 seriously, in Beltrami Co. rollover

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash north of Bemidji early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove of Blackduck, was northbound on Highway 89 about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji at Ness Road NW. Oakgrove lost control of her vehicle just after 12 a.m., and it rolled into the ditch.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident

A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota

WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
WALKER, MN
valleynewslive.com

Wild chase through Beltrami County lands one man in jail

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a wild chase in northern Minnesota that ended with the man trying to hide in woods. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says on Oct. 7, they spotted an SUV driving too fast on westbound Trengove Rd near Bemidji, MN.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Becker County Sheriff’s Office Warning of Social Security Scam

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is warning Lakes Area residents of a Social Security scam. Recent reports indicate that criminals are trying to trick people into sharing personal and financial information over the phone or through deceptive text and email messages that lure recipients to a fake Social Security website. Criminals falsely advise recipients to apply to receive Social Security benefits or extra money, such as a cost-of-living adjustment, or to set up an online account. The message may also provide fake contact information for the Social Security Administration.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

3 Injured, Alcohol Involved in Single Vehicle Crash

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

