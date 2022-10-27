Read full article on original website
Five Bemidji Area Leaders Recognized at Women United Tribute Awards
Behind every great project is a great woman – or, in this case, five great women. Bemidji area leaders were recognized yesterday for their contributions to the community at the 6th annual Women United Tribute Awards. Recognized as emerging or current leaders in the Bemidji area, these five recipients...
Affinity Plus Celebrates White Earth Credit Union Merger with Opening of New Mahnomen Branch
Earlier this year, Mahnomen’s White Earth Reservation Federal Credit Union merged with Affinity Plus, and the culmination of this merger came yesterday with the grand opening of Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union’s new Mahnomen location. “There’s so many good things that are going to come,” said Affinity Plus...
Red Lake Nation Bands Together to Stop Youth Violence in Schools
The Red Lake Nation is banding together in hopes of finding solutions to rising violence in schools. After there were reports of fights and verbal abuse in the hallways of Red Lake schools, community members and leaders decided to take initiative to solve this issue. The rise in violence is...
Golden Apple: Happy Dancing Turtle Teaches Pine River-Backus Students Recycling Through Crafts
Seeing a child’s imagination at work can be a truly incredible experience. What’s even more incredible is getting to see them learn values like recycling at the same time. That’s exactly what Happy Dancing Turtle sought to achieve with their recent Recycled Halloween Craft Class at Pine River-Backus Schools.
Bemidji Boys Place 2nd, Brainerd Girls 1st, at Section 8AAA Cross Country Final
Both the Bemidji Boys Cross Country team and Brainerd Girls Cross Country team advanced to the Class AAA State Meet with top two team finishes at the Section 8AAA Championship. The Lumberjack boys took second overall and had three runners (Will Termont – 3rd 16:40, Carson Maish – 5th 16:50,...
BSU Hosting Opioid Awareness & Narcan Training Event
Bemidji State University is hosting an opioid awareness and Narcan training event next week on campus. Andrea Herold, an educator from Rural AIDS Action Network and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose, including administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to reverse the reaction.
White Earth Nation buys troubled Bemidji properties to turn into sober housing
The White Earth Nation finalized the purchase of four troubled apartment buildings in Bemidji on Monday with plans to rehab the properties and turn them into a sober-living environment. The conditions at Ridgeway Court I & II have deteriorated rapidly over the past year after the previous owner, North Dakota-based NETA Property Management, effectively abandoned […] The post White Earth Nation buys troubled Bemidji properties to turn into sober housing appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Former Beltrami County Sheriff Tom Tolman Dies at 97
A former Beltrami County sheriff passed away on Oct. 25 at the age of 97. According to a post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Tom Tolman served as sheriff from January 1967 until his retirement in January 1982. During Tolman’s time as sheriff, he attended the 87th class...
Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash north of Bemidji early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove of Blackduck, was northbound on Highway 89 about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji at Ness Road NW. Oakgrove lost control of her vehicle just after 12 a.m., and it rolled into the ditch.
BSU Men’s Hockey Gets 3-1 Upset Win Over Previously Unbeaten #2 St. Cloud State
The Bemidji State men’s hockey team earned a 3-1 upset win over previously unbeaten St. Cloud State on Friday at the Sanford Center. The Huskies came into the game with a 6-0 record and were ranked second in the latest USCHO national rankings. BSU got down 1-0 in the...
After losing 12-year-old son in hunting accident, Minnesota family urges others to be cautious
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul family is making a plea to other Minnesota families after losing their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident in rural Cass County. Two weeks after 12-year-old Jeremy Her died, his parents Blia Xiong and Thai Her, are still in disbelief. FOX 9 spoke with them through a translator at the Hmong 18 Council.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident
A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
Wild chase through Beltrami County lands one man in jail
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a wild chase in northern Minnesota that ended with the man trying to hide in woods. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says on Oct. 7, they spotted an SUV driving too fast on westbound Trengove Rd near Bemidji, MN.
Becker County Sheriff’s Office Warning of Social Security Scam
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is warning Lakes Area residents of a Social Security scam. Recent reports indicate that criminals are trying to trick people into sharing personal and financial information over the phone or through deceptive text and email messages that lure recipients to a fake Social Security website. Criminals falsely advise recipients to apply to receive Social Security benefits or extra money, such as a cost-of-living adjustment, or to set up an online account. The message may also provide fake contact information for the Social Security Administration.
