FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
signalscv.com
Saugus sweeps Poly, will play for Southern Section title
Centurions have yet to drop a set in three playoff matches. The Foothill League champions will play for a CIF-Southern Section title. The Saugus girls’ volleyball team (32-2) battled back from some early challenges to beat the Polytechnic Panthers (18-3) in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinals on Saturday at Saugus High with scores of 25-19, 25-17, 25-16.
signalscv.com
Saugus sweeps Foothill League finals
Centurion cross country stormed through the Foothill League finals on Saturday. Saugus’ boys and girls took home league titles after wins at College of the Canyons. Centurion Lucia Pearson continued her freshman-phenom season with a first-place finish in the girls’ race. Pearson topped the front pack with a 18:56.0-minute finish. Just behind the freshman was sophomore Makenna Blum, who ran down Valencia’s Kamryn Grossman for an 18:59.3 finish.
ocsportszone.com
FOOTBALL NOTES: CIF playoff pairings coming but final week of league play memorable
Cypress quarterback Aidan Houston had a big game Thursday night leading the Centurions to a victory over Crean Lutheran. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt) We realize many of you are looking ahead to Sunday morning when the CIF football playoff pairings are announced. But before we do that, a...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
signalscv.com
Valencia takes top honors at Wildcat Classic
Five high school marching bands endured the cold and occasional spots of rain to compete at the Wildcat Classic held at Valencia High School on Saturday. Lompoc High School, Littlerock High School, Canyon High School, Saugus High School and Valencia High School vied for the top spot at the competition – which was rigorously judged by professionals with strict criteria.
2022 CIF-LA City Section football brackets: San Pedro, Venice top two seeds in Open Division
As expected, undefeated San Pedro is the top seed of the Open Division in the LA City Section football brackets, it was just released on Saturday. The Pirates (10-0), who edged Banning-Wilmington 10-7 on Friday, head the eight-team top division and will play eighth-seed Eagle Rock-Los Angeles ...
signalscv.com
SCCS keeps on rolling; sweeps Rowland in CIF quarterfinals
Cardinals girls’ volleyball (23-2) won its CIF Division 6 quarterfinal matchup against the hosting Rowland Raiders (21-9) on Wednesday. Santa Clarita Christian won with scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 26-24. Setter-oppo Kaysa Brown had a massive game, posting 17 assists, 10 kills, 11 digs, seven blocks and five aces.
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities
The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
signalscv.com
Details remain murky on Canyon Country shooting
While details from official sources remain conflicting, a shooting occurred in Canyon Country on Friday night, sending one person to the hospital. According to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a patient was transported from the 18900 block of Delight Street at approximately 11 p.m. Peters said the initial call was reported as a gunshot wound victim, according to information provided to them by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. However, Peters said he was unable to confirm this.
onscene.tv
Hazmat Team Responds to Anaheim Marriott For Fentanyl Removal | Anaheim
10.27.2022 | 8:06 PM | ANAHEIM – Detectives with Huntington Beach Police Department, Major Crimes Task Force followed a vehicle into the parking structure of the Anaheim Marriott where they took him into custody. When they took him into custody, a bag of Fentanyl was found. Police immediately closed...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in crash on freeway in Long Beach area
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
Street takeovers shutdown traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster
Several street takeovers halted traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster on Thursday evening. The street takeovers were reported at Shoemaker Drive and Excelsior Drive in Santa Fe Springs and Hoover Street and Trask Avenue in Westminster, CBSLA's Assignment Desk has learned. There were no injuries reported but there were also no arrests made. Hundreds of people were seen on video watching or recording the street takeover.When authorities arrived to the street takeover in Westminster around 10 p.m., the crowd was gone, according to the Westminster Police Department. There were approximately 100 cars at the street takeover in Santa Fe Springs when sheriffs deputies arrived to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The crowd there quickly dispersed once authorities arrived.There was also another street takeover reported in Buena Park but authorities have not confirmed that one or any details to CBSLA.
Talon Marks
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 91 Freeway near Bellflower
One person was killed and at least two others injured during a crash on the 91 Freeway early Saturday morning. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 3:15 a.m. near the Bellflower Boulevard offramp of the 91 Freeway near Bellflower. Officers said the crash involved a vehicle that had stalled in one of the middle lanes of the freeway.The identity of the deceased person was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Two people were rushed to nearby hospitals, though their status was not currently known. All eastbound lanes of the 91 FWY were closed for a little over an hour due to a SigAlert, but have since reopened.
newsantaana.com
Intersection at Bristol and Warner closed due to a traffic collision
Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Please stay keep away from the area and use alternative routes. More information to follow. Art Pedroza started Orange County's first political blog, the Orange Juice, back in 2003. He now publishes the...
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
