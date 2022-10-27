Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Progress Made on Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park in Brainerd
After the Brainerd Park Board raised concerns earlier this year about work done on the Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park and on how money was being spent, there’s more confidence now about the park’s progress. Ground was broken on the park in early June and was scheduled to be...
lptv.org
Purple Fern in Brainerd Getting Ready for the Holidays with Soap-Making Classes
A downtown Brainerd business is getting ready for the holidays by letting customers make their own soap and candles. Purple Fern Bath Company will be hosting classes next month on soap making. Attendees will be able to make the DIY items with their own hands and use the melt-and-pour method to create a one-pound loaf of soap, which will then be cut into smaller bars.
lptv.org
Construction Begins on New Roof for Brainerd Water Tower
With enough funds raised, construction work on the historic Brainerd Water Tower has finally started. To prevent water damage, the water tower will receive a synthetic rubber material to replace old brick as its roof. Known as the symbol of the city, the Brainerd Water Tower is over 100 years...
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Happy Dancing Turtle Teaches Pine River-Backus Students Recycling Through Crafts
Seeing a child’s imagination at work can be a truly incredible experience. What’s even more incredible is getting to see them learn values like recycling at the same time. That’s exactly what Happy Dancing Turtle sought to achieve with their recent Recycled Halloween Craft Class at Pine River-Backus Schools.
lptv.org
Madden’s on Gull Lake Hosts Event for All Over MEA Weekend
Every October in Minnesota, schools take the third Thursday and Friday off for MEA Weekend. Madden’s on Gull Lake, located in Brainerd, opened up their doors to students, staff, and parents this week for a weekend of fun festivities. People attended the resort over the weekend from Fargo, Duluth,...
St. Nicholas Wasn’t Always Where it is Now in Central MN
St. Nicholas is an unincorporated community in Luxemburg Township in Stearns County. The community is south of Cold Spring, west of Marty and north of Watkins. St. Nicholas falls within the ROCORI school district. I talked with longtime St. Nicholas residents Shirley Lutgen and Vern Hennen. Lutgen grew up in...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
redlakenationnews.com
lptv.org
Bemidji Boys Place 2nd, Brainerd Girls 1st, at Section 8AAA Cross Country Final
Both the Bemidji Boys Cross Country team and Brainerd Girls Cross Country team advanced to the Class AAA State Meet with top two team finishes at the Section 8AAA Championship. The Lumberjack boys took second overall and had three runners (Will Termont – 3rd 16:40, Carson Maish – 5th 16:50,...
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
kaxe.org
Election 2022 MN House District 6b Sally Boos (DFL) vs. Josh Heintzeman (R) Oct 21: Crow Wing County
In the final debate of PBS Lakeland's Debate Night 2022, District 6B Candidates Sally Boos (DFL) & Josh Heintzeman (R) gather at the Brainerd Studio to discuss their ideas for the future of their district and what they would change if given the chance. KAXE News Director Heidi Holtan served as a panelist for this #Election2022 coverage.
thelesabre.com
RSV Cases Rising Quickly In Minnesota: Here’s What To Look For
It started with a sore throat on a Thursday night. By Friday afternoon, my son had a deep, persistent cough and a fever that touched nearly 102 degrees. After a weekend of rest and medicine, my five-year-old was still struggling with his symptoms so we brought him to the pediatric urgent care in Sartell.
kttn.com
Minnesota man faces additional charges after assaulting detainee at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
A Minnesota man accused of assaulting someone after being given credit in Harrison County for time served in jail faces more charges after allegedly assaulting a detainee at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota has been charged in Daviess County with three counts of third-degree...
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
10-year-old boy dies after falling from tree
A 10-year-old boy died in rural Walker, Minnesota, last week after falling out of a tree. The tragic incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at a home on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township, near the shores of Leech Lake. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says...
Comments / 0