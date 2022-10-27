ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Progress Made on Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park in Brainerd

After the Brainerd Park Board raised concerns earlier this year about work done on the Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park and on how money was being spent, there’s more confidence now about the park’s progress. Ground was broken on the park in early June and was scheduled to be...
BRAINERD, MN
Purple Fern in Brainerd Getting Ready for the Holidays with Soap-Making Classes

A downtown Brainerd business is getting ready for the holidays by letting customers make their own soap and candles. Purple Fern Bath Company will be hosting classes next month on soap making. Attendees will be able to make the DIY items with their own hands and use the melt-and-pour method to create a one-pound loaf of soap, which will then be cut into smaller bars.
BRAINERD, MN
Construction Begins on New Roof for Brainerd Water Tower

With enough funds raised, construction work on the historic Brainerd Water Tower has finally started. To prevent water damage, the water tower will receive a synthetic rubber material to replace old brick as its roof. Known as the symbol of the city, the Brainerd Water Tower is over 100 years...
BRAINERD, MN
Madden’s on Gull Lake Hosts Event for All Over MEA Weekend

Every October in Minnesota, schools take the third Thursday and Friday off for MEA Weekend. Madden’s on Gull Lake, located in Brainerd, opened up their doors to students, staff, and parents this week for a weekend of fun festivities. People attended the resort over the weekend from Fargo, Duluth,...
BRAINERD, MN
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
TAMARACK, MN
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota

WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
WALKER, MN
10-year-old boy dies after falling from tree

A 10-year-old boy died in rural Walker, Minnesota, last week after falling out of a tree. The tragic incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at a home on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township, near the shores of Leech Lake. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says...
WALKER, MN

