ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State football debuts new helmets for SDSU game

By Angelique Martinez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28aglW_0ioDJuA700

Fresno State will wear navy helmets for the first time on Saturday as the ‘Dogs host San Diego State in the “Battle for the Old Oil Can”. Its the first time the Bulldogs are adding something to their uniform rotation since wearing chrome helmets in 2014.

The Bulldogs are fresh off a dominant 41-9 victory over New Mexico. Fresno State is riding a two-game win streak and currently sits at 2-1 in Mountain West play.

Sophomore Logan Fife is making his fifth career start on Saturday as the ‘Dogs host the Aztecs. “We know what these guys are all about. They’re good up front and we’ve got to be able to run the ball and let our guys make plays” said Fife.

If the Bulldogs secure a victory on Saturday, they would tie with San Diego State for first place of the West Division. Kickoff at Valley Children’s Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Jake Haener returns, Bulldogs beat San Diego State

Fresno State secured a 32-28 victory over rival San Diego State on Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium. The Bulldogs trailed 21-10 at the half. The ‘Dogs scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat the Aztecs. In his return, Jake Haener finished 34 of 45 for 394 yards with three touchdowns […]
thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Aztecs advance to semifinal round

FARMERSVILLE – The Aztecs advanced to semifinals in 3-0 sweep and continue their quest to win the entire Central Section. Farmersville came out strong in the first set with the consistent combinations and serves their fans have come to expect. In front of a packed student section and many members of the community, the Aztecs swept the Taft Wildcats with apparent ease. Only in the second set did the Wildcats pose a threat, tying the score at 24 before the Aztecs pulled off the final two points. The Aztecs sealed the deal with a 25-15 win in the third set, sending the Wildcats home with their tails between their legs.
FARMERSVILLE, CA
High School Football PRO

Lemoore, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hanford High School football team will have a game with Lemoore High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: October 23rd

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 23rd, 2021, the Fresno State football team retired the jersey of two-sport star Lorenzo Neal. A native of Lemoore, Neal played football and wrestled for the Bulldogs. He was an all-American in both sports, and he would go on to play 16 years in the NFL. On the football […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State football defeats New Mexico, 41-9

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KSEE) – Fresno State cruised past the New Mexico Lobos, 41-9, to earn its first road victory of the season. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in Mountain West play. The Bulldog offense clicked on Saturday, recording 510 total yards against New Mexico’s defense. Fresno State quarterback Logan […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Ghost Golf; perfect for Halloween, open year-round

Ghost Golf is 18 holes of haunted, indoor putt-putt golf at 5179 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno. Owner Daryn Coleman once used the spooky decor as yard decorations during Halloween, but setting up and taking down the massive display year after year wore him out. So, he brainstormed ways he could use his decor year-round, and Ghost Golf was born.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

FNR Preview: Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western @ Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Friday Night Rivals crew is heading to Tulare this week for the Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western at Tulare. Live coverage on CW59 starts a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo has a preview.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno City College hosts Fall Carnival

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening. The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus. The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
FRESNO, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson 10.28.22

Fresno is 45% full, inflow is 103 cfs and out flow is 42 cfs. Fishing is good. For walleyes and northern fish the rock and gravel edges in about 15’. Perch fishing is improving on crawler rigs in 25’ to 30’ of water. A few crappie are being caught in the deep basins on jigging raps.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine

COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays

A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy