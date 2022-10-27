Fresno State football debuts new helmets for SDSU game

Fresno State will wear navy helmets for the first time on Saturday as the ‘Dogs host San Diego State in the “Battle for the Old Oil Can”. Its the first time the Bulldogs are adding something to their uniform rotation since wearing chrome helmets in 2014.

The Bulldogs are fresh off a dominant 41-9 victory over New Mexico. Fresno State is riding a two-game win streak and currently sits at 2-1 in Mountain West play.

Sophomore Logan Fife is making his fifth career start on Saturday as the ‘Dogs host the Aztecs. “We know what these guys are all about. They’re good up front and we’ve got to be able to run the ball and let our guys make plays” said Fife.

If the Bulldogs secure a victory on Saturday, they would tie with San Diego State for first place of the West Division. Kickoff at Valley Children’s Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.