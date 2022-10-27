Avengers: Endgame gave us the culmination of every film from Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga, and it was epic to say the least. The film follows the events of Avengers: Infinity War five years after Thanos snaps his fingers and decimates half the universe. We got to see Tony Stark and Pepper Potts happily married and they have a daughter named Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe). The child version of Morgan Stark was played by Rabe, but Katherine Langford was supposed to play an older version of the character in a cut scene from the film. During the cut scene, Tony Stark enters the same realm Thanos saw a young Gamora in when he snapped his finger, but instead of seeing the younger version of his daughter, he sees her fully grown up. Recently, there have been rumors of Morgan Stark having a prominent role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so fans have been wondering if Langford would be returning as the character. The actress recently did a Q&A on Instagram where she revealed that she doesn't have any answers.

2 DAYS AGO