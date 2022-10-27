Read full article on original website
Marvel's Kevin Feige Explains What MCU Phase 4 Is About
Since Iron Man in 2008, Marvel Studios has introduced its characters in phases. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1 assembled Earth's mightiest heroes — Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) among them — culminating in The Avengers. After another three phases and 30 total films, the ever-expanding franchise has become a sprawling multiverse. Post-Avengers: Endgame and the end of the Infinity Saga, the MCU is host to a new generation of heroes: Black Widow (Florence Pugh). Shang-Chi (Simu Liu). Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac). Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). And soon, the new Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
Malignant 2: James Wan Reveals How Sequel Could Happen
Just over a year ago, James Wan's Malignant debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max and quickly earned a passionate following, with the rich world of the film allowing opportunities for spinoffs or sequels to be developed. Wan's latest update about the franchise's future claims that such opportunities would be dependent on fan support. These comments echo previous reactions Wan has had about the possibility, so while he's surely not ruling out the likelihood, he seemingly wants the vocal support of such an opportunity to be so loud that studio Warner Bros. explores such ventures.
Henry Cavill Reveals Why They Chose THAT Superman Theme for Black Adam Cameo
Black Adam hit theatres last week, and the movie's mid-credits scene has been the talk of the town. DC fans were thrilled to see Henry Cavill return as Superman. As soon as the movie was released, it was announced that Cavill is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. During the scene between Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Cavill's Superman, you may have noticed a very special theme played when Supes appeared. Surprisingly, it wasn't the theme Hans Zimmer created for Man of Steel, but rather the music John Williams composed for Superman in 1978. Cavill recently spoke with CinemaBlend and explained the choice to use Williams' iconic theme.
Zoe Saldaña Details Bad Experience Filming Pirates of the Caribbean
Zoe Saldaña is recapping the bad experience she suffered while on the set of the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. The actress has become a household name, thanks in large part to the many roles she's played in big blockbuster flicks such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar. One of her first big parts came opposite Johnny Depp in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean, where she played the pirate smuggler Anamaria. Saldaña recalls how poorly her experience on the Pirates of the Caribbean set went, and how producer Jerry Bruckheimer apologized after the fact.
Venom 3 Director Revealed
Venom 3 has secured a director to helm the next Tom Hardy-starring film. Deadline reports Kelly Marcel will direct Venom 3 after writing and producing the first two films in the Sony/Marvel franchise. Ruben Fleischer directed 2018's Venom, with Andy Serkis directing 2021's sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which introduced Woody Harrelson as the homicidal Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Kelly Marcel and Tom Hardy are producing Venom 3, with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story by Marcel and Hardy. Producers are Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Kim Kardashian Goes Full X-Men For Halloween With Mystique Costume
Halloween is tomorrow, which means the weekend has been filled with awesome celebrity costumes. We've seen some great looks, including Lizzo as Marge Simpson, JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, and much more. Some of the best costumes we've seen have been X-Men related, including Chloe Bailey as Storm. Turns out, the singer isn't the only one who went full Mutant this year. Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off her Mystique costume, and it's pretty rad.
Hocus Pocus Star Admits They Were High While Filming
While Max Dennison sparked the Black Flame Candle in the original Hocus Pocus to bring the Sanderson sisters back to life, behind the scenes, actor Omri Katz was sparking up something slightly different, as he recalled to Entertainment Weekly that he was high while filming certain scenes of the Disney classic. Katz also admitted that director Kenny Ortega even took notice of the fact that the actor may have been high, which caused him to put a hold on those activities so that he could focus on bringing the film to life. The film's sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, is now streaming on Disney+.
Barbarian Director Reveals His "Interesting" Prequel Idea (Exclusive)
Full spoilers for Barbarian follow! In a year filled with great new horror movies, Zach Cregger's Barbarian is not only one of the most surprising but also one that has kept viewers on their toes for the entirety of the film. Despite the way that the hit new horror movie ended, some have still been curious about the prospect of Barbarian becoming the next big horror movie franchise. While the movie wraps up with both "The Mother" and Richard Brake's Frank dying, seemingly ending the decades long nightmare brewing under the house, chatter about another chapter has been ongoing since the film debuted.
Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Reveals Her Conditions for Live-Action Janeway Return
Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew has revealed what she wants to see from a Capt. Kathryn Janeway's potential live-action return to Star Tre. Mulgrew is currently voicing Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy (which just returned to Paramount+ with new episodes last week), both pulling double duty as Vice Admiral Janeway the training hologram modeled on her. Mulgrew visited Bloomington, Indiana recently, paying a visit to the city's Janeway Memorial. She also spoke and answered some questions while there and, according to Trek Movie, she touched on Star Trek head producer Alex Kurtzman's statements at New York Comic Con that an idea for Janeway's live-action return is "in play."
Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween
Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.
Andor: Saw Gerrera's Episode 8 Cameo Explained
Lucasfilm has been having the best track record with their Disney+ Star Wars series and fans are really excited for future projects. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor have been knock-out hits for the streaming service, with the latter doing things that have never been seen in a Star Wars project. Andor recently aired its eighth episode, and with four episodes left you'd think that it would be a series full of filler. The most recent episode of the series had some unexpected appearances and one of them was Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). Whitaker reprised the role in live-action for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and his brief scene definitely held some weight and even foreshadowed his future. Warning spoilers for the most recent episode of the series lay ahead.
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
Cut Avengers: Endgame Actress Katherine Langford Addresses Marvel Return
Avengers: Endgame gave us the culmination of every film from Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga, and it was epic to say the least. The film follows the events of Avengers: Infinity War five years after Thanos snaps his fingers and decimates half the universe. We got to see Tony Stark and Pepper Potts happily married and they have a daughter named Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe). The child version of Morgan Stark was played by Rabe, but Katherine Langford was supposed to play an older version of the character in a cut scene from the film. During the cut scene, Tony Stark enters the same realm Thanos saw a young Gamora in when he snapped his finger, but instead of seeing the younger version of his daughter, he sees her fully grown up. Recently, there have been rumors of Morgan Stark having a prominent role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so fans have been wondering if Langford would be returning as the character. The actress recently did a Q&A on Instagram where she revealed that she doesn't have any answers.
Eternals Confirmed to be Returning in the MCU (Exclusive)
Eternals fans, rejoice! The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a batch of new heroes to the saga with Eternals back in 2021. The film was the third in Phase 4 of the MCU, bringing cast members such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, and Lia McHugh, respectively playing Thena, Ajak Ikaris, Makkari, Sersi, Phastos, Kingo, Druig, and Sprite. The ensemble of new characters had their story left open-ended and now, the film's producer Nate Moore, has offered an optimistic promise of their future.
Director James Wan Celebrates 18th Anniversary of Saw
These days, James Wan is best known for helming huge franchise movies such as Aquaman and Furious Seven, but his directorial debut spawned a pretty big franchise of its own. Back in 2004, Saw was released, and over the course of 18 years, it's been followed by nine sequels. In honor of the movie's anniversary, Wan took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion and share a throwback photo.
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
New Star Wars Disney+ Series Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The latest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tales of the Jedi, the new series of animated shorts spotlighting Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and other Jedi during the waning days of the Republic, debuted this week and has a 100% fresh rating on the review aggregation website. However, it has not achieved the number of reviews necessary to claim the "Certified Fresh" emblem. There's been much debate over the utility of Rotten Tomatoes scores lately and the disparity between critic ratings and audience scores. There's no debate here. Tales of the Jedi also has a near-perfect 95% positive audience score from more than 300 user ratings, continuing Star Wars' trend of critically-acclaimed and crowd-pleasing animated shows.
