ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying a semi-automatic weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Beshear details priorities, opportunities for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear laid out several legislative priorities for 2023, and painted an optimistic picture for Kentucky. Beshear came to Louisville to speak with business leaders at the third installment of Greater Louisville Inc.'s Capitol Connection series. The series connects business and political leaders...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

George Fischer, father of Louisville Mayor, dies at 90

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's father, George Fischer has died at 90. The mayor announced his father's passing Tuesday afternoon in a statement via email and social media. "Dad came from humble beginnings here in Louisville, but neither barriers nor horizons limited his energy, intelligence or imagination...
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries. Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger. Through this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Highlands Housing Inequality report releases findings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest Highlands Housing Report shows one out of every 20 students at Highland Middle don't know where they are going to sleep that night. The report, released on Friday, focused on housing instability among families. District 8 covers the Highlands from Bowman Field to Cave...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy