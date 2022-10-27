Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Has southwest Jefferson County been ignored? District 25 candidates answer differently
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Khalil Batshon touts himself as a self-made man, someone who grew up on food stamps and now owns his own restaurant, Khalil's, on Dixie Highway in Southwest Jefferson County. If elected to the Metro Council's District 25 seat, he promises to use the same entrepreneurial...
Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying a semi-automatic weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Current and former Clark County sheriff’s deputies appear to pose as newspaper reporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Politics has often been described as a full contact sport. One common campaign tactic is to research the competing candidate. The sports metaphor would be warming up before the candidates tangle with each other in public. But Clark County Sheriff Candidate Ed Byers is crying foul.
Wade-Braden Peace Park honors late activists, Shively family affected by housing discrimination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively community celebrated moving into the future by honoring late activists who fought discrimination and a Louisville family impacted by it. Andrew and Charlotte Wade and activists Carl and Anne Braden were at the forefront of challenging unfair housing practices in the 1950’s. The...
Beshear details priorities, opportunities for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear laid out several legislative priorities for 2023, and painted an optimistic picture for Kentucky. Beshear came to Louisville to speak with business leaders at the third installment of Greater Louisville Inc.'s Capitol Connection series. The series connects business and political leaders...
WLKY.com
New housing report examines how wealthy Louisville district can help city's housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With a shortage of more than 50,000 affordable housing options in Louisville, one metro council member is offering solutions in her district with data to aid in the fight. A new report by the Metropolitan Housing Coalition is the first to examine housing instability in families.
Louisville school creates award honoring alum, first Black woman to practice law in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new award has been named after a Louisville champion for civil rights. Friday morning, Central High School's Law and Government magnet program presented its first-ever Alberta Jones award to Laura Rothstein -- a former University of Louisville law professor who helped create the high school program 21 years ago.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
George Fischer, father of Louisville Mayor, dies at 90
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's father, George Fischer has died at 90. The mayor announced his father's passing Tuesday afternoon in a statement via email and social media. "Dad came from humble beginnings here in Louisville, but neither barriers nor horizons limited his energy, intelligence or imagination...
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
WLKY.com
JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
JCPS receives 'game changing donation' from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) has received its largest donation to date. Officials say novelist, philanthropist and billionaire MacKenzie Scott has sent $20 million to the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation, which provides direct financial support for JCPS. “This is a game changing donation to our...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County leaders excited about impact of UPS' $300 million investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS announced plans for a major investment into Louisville and Bullitt County on Thursday. The company said it plans to build two one-million-square-foot facilities to support the health care sector. Locations for the two facilities have not been determined yet. Leaders are excited about the project's...
Metro Council members propose using $13 million in ARP funding to address redlining
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville leaders gathered to announce their newest American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant proposal Monday. In a press conference, Councilmember Keisha Dorsey (D-3) along with several other Metro Council members and Louisville leaders proposed $13 million in ARP funds to address redlining in the metro. "We talk...
'Increase relevance to all students': JCPS announces draft list of legislative priorities for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School board announced a draft of their legislative priorities for 2023 on Tuesday. The list included opposition to any legislation that would impact the school board decision-making process related to COVID-19 mitigation and public health efforts. They also said they want to...
Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries. Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger. Through this...
Highlands Housing Inequality report releases findings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest Highlands Housing Report shows one out of every 20 students at Highland Middle don't know where they are going to sleep that night. The report, released on Friday, focused on housing instability among families. District 8 covers the Highlands from Bowman Field to Cave...
WHAS11
