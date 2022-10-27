Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Remembering Shaq and Dominique Wilkins in Their 1 Year With the Boston Celtics
NBA Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Shaquille O'Neal each played one season with the Boston Celtics. The post Remembering Shaq and Dominique Wilkins in Their 1 Year With the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Idaho8.com
Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London to snap losing streak
LONDON (AP) — Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium. Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on his return from a hamstring injury. The late score gave Murray a touchdown for two different teams this month in London. He ran for a score for New Orleans earlier this month at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Idaho8.com
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first win for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason. The Los Angles Lakers are the last winless team in the NBA. Kings rookie Keegan Murray scored a career-best 22 points. Tyler Herro led the Heat (2-5) with 34 points and knocked down five 3-pointers. Bam Adebayo added 23 points and Kyle Lowry had 15.
Idaho8.com
LeBron James makes history but Lakers’ nightmare start to season continues
LeBron James made history on Friday but could do little to stop the LA Lakers’ nightmare start to the season from continuing. James amassed 28 points — seven rebounds, five assists and four steals — for his 1,135th career 20-point game, passing Karl Malone on the all-time list for the most 20-point games in the regular season.
WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson on UCLA's Win, Taking Big Hits
The Bruins' star quarterback took multiple trips to the injury tent, but remained in the game and managed his team to a victory against Stanford.
Where Utah stands in the major polls before the first College Football Playoff rankings
Utah football jumped to No. 12 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls two days before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year come out.
Idaho8.com
Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:35 remaining in the third period. Cole Caufield added two goals and Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkofsky also scored to help the Canadiens win for the second straight game. Former Blues netminder Jake Allen made 26 saves for his first win in St. Louis since being traded to Montreal in 2020. Jordan Kyrou scored twice for St. Louis.
Idaho8.com
Joey Logano in, tension for seven others in title qualifier
Joey Logano is in an enviable place. As the only driver who has already secured a spot in the championship finale of NASCAR’s Cup Series next weekend, he’ll head into Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway with a head start on preparations for the finale at Phoenix Raceway. Seven others will duel for the last three spots on the oldest and shortest circuit in the premier series. Passing was difficult in the spring and contact is a given. It figures to be moreso with the highest of stakes on the line. Logano says he’s happy not to be in the desperate shoes of others.
Idaho8.com
A statistical look at each MLB franchise’s biggest play
Yordan Alvarez’s homer that won Game 1 of the ALDS for Houston. J.T. Realmuto’s shot that provided the winning margin for Philadelphia in Game 1 of the World Series. Which of these memorable moments was more critical? There’s actually a way to measure that. It’s a stat called championship win probability added from Baseball Reference. The idea is to determine how much a particular play increased or decreased a team’s chance of winning that year’s World Series. According to cWPA, Alvarez’s hit improved Houston’s chance of winning it all by 8.58%. Realmuto’s improved Philadelphia’s chance by 10.75%.
Comments / 0