Daily Advocate
Edison State to host open house
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Daily Advocate
Fort Jefferson Park present and future – Part 2
June 2021, a turnaround date for Fort Jefferson Park. OHC hired Darke County Parks to manage the site. The new facelift started with the removal of the vandalized, hazardous, foul smelling 80-year-old outhouses. Trip hazards were removed from the abandoned well house, and the broken-down concrete ramp was replaced. A temporary nice porta john was then added to the well house frame. It is a convenient sensible location. The torn-up parking lot was repaved.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners dicuss contract agreements
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met to dicuss contract agreements. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, in the amount of the General Fund there are $106,508.96; outside funds: $104,297.49; for a grand total of $210,806.45; were approved for payment. Transfer of appropriations for...
Daily Advocate
Norcold to close in Gettysburg, Sidney
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Darke County, the other in Shelby County — will be closing their doors. Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
WANE-TV
Jay County Schools changes protocol after a rise in fighting
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A rise in fights during the first quarter of the year at Jay County Jr.-Sr. High School caused enough alarm that officials have changed the protocol when addressing physical conflicts between students. A concerned citizen reached out to WANE TV claiming there had been...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Daily Advocate
Fall into Christmas has several new events
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration.
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Highlights: Mathews vs. Springfield
The winner of Mathews (8-2) and Springfield (6-4) will take on the winner of Fairport Harding (4-6) and Warren JFK (8-1) in round two.
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
Daily Advocate
Halloween parade resurrected in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Oct. 27, downtown Greenville hosted hundreds of little “ghouls” and boys during its annual Beggars’ Night. After the cancellation of festivities in 2021 due to the threat of severe weather, The Daily Advocate/Early Bird, Main Street Greenville, and various downtown businesses were pleased to “resurrect” this beloved Halloween event in the community.
wnewsj.com
Hurricane fights back but ousted by Wapak 28-14
WAPAKONETA, Ohio — Wapakoneta whipped up a big lead and then had to fight off the visiting Wilmington Hurricane Friday night in the opening round of the Ohio Division III playoffs, with the Redskins winning 28-14. The 13th-seeded 5-5 ‘Cane traveled to Auglaize County to take on the 4th-seeded 9-1 Redskins and their 9-game winning streak.
State rests its case in Stinebaugh trial
WAPAKONETA — The former superintendent of the City of Wapakoneta’s engineering department testified Wednesday during the trial of Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh that she had “serious reservations” when the mayor ordered the construction of a sewer line — at city expense and contrary to previous departmental recommendations — to service a home he was constructing on Fairfield Drive in 2018.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
dayton.com
French-inspired eatery in Troy now serving savory crêpes
Oh Crêpe, a French-inspired eatery in Troy, is adding savory crêpes to its menu for guests to have a new lunch or dinner option. “I added savory crêpes because I want to be more of a traditional French crêperie that offers sweet and savory options,” said J.D.Winteregg, who owns the shop with his business partner, Seth Middleton. “We’re open all day, so we want people to know they can have lunch and dinner there as well - something delicious that won’t break the bank.”
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
Bob Evans to offer free meals to veterans
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day. According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day. “We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami County, OH
Situated in Western Ohio is Miami County, named after the Miami Indians to honor them. It was formerly a part of Montgomery County, and on January 16, 1807, the Ohio government certified the creation of Miami County. The small towns and villages provide an insight into the simple lives of...
