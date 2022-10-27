Oh Crêpe, a French-inspired eatery in Troy, is adding savory crêpes to its menu for guests to have a new lunch or dinner option. “I added savory crêpes because I want to be more of a traditional French crêperie that offers sweet and savory options,” said J.D.Winteregg, who owns the shop with his business partner, Seth Middleton. “We’re open all day, so we want people to know they can have lunch and dinner there as well - something delicious that won’t break the bank.”

TROY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO