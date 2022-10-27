Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Advocate
Fall into Christmas has several new events
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration.
Daily Advocate
Fort Jefferson Park present and future – Part 2
June 2021, a turnaround date for Fort Jefferson Park. OHC hired Darke County Parks to manage the site. The new facelift started with the removal of the vandalized, hazardous, foul smelling 80-year-old outhouses. Trip hazards were removed from the abandoned well house, and the broken-down concrete ramp was replaced. A temporary nice porta john was then added to the well house frame. It is a convenient sensible location. The torn-up parking lot was repaved.
Daily Advocate
Edison State to host open house
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Daily Advocate
Acker to speak to BPW club
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club November meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 10 at Beanz Buttercream Bakery & Eatery, 180 E. 3rd St., Greenville, with optional dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. The meeting will be hosted by the Individual Development (IDP) Committee with Leigh Fletcher, Chair and committee members, Kathy O’Dell, Jennifer Wilson, Tania Menger, and Melissa Fuerer.
Daily Advocate
Halloween parade resurrected in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Oct. 27, downtown Greenville hosted hundreds of little “ghouls” and boys during its annual Beggars’ Night. After the cancellation of festivities in 2021 due to the threat of severe weather, The Daily Advocate/Early Bird, Main Street Greenville, and various downtown businesses were pleased to “resurrect” this beloved Halloween event in the community.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. In hopes of finding Wrangler, the longest shelter resident (74 days at time of publication) a new home, his adoption fee has been reduced to $45, which includes his current year license.
Daily Advocate
MAC announces all-conference football teams
VERSAILLES — The Midwest Athletic Conference announced their all-conference football teams for the 2022 season. Teams like Marion Local and Coldwater had many players on the list. Here are the players who made the cut from Versailles:. All-MAC First Team:. Receiver/Split End: Michael Osborne (junior) Interior Defensive Lineman: Jared...
Daily Advocate
High School football first round preview
DARKE COUNTY — It is playoff time. The regular season has come and gone as high school football teams are now gearing up for the playoffs. Ansonia, Tri-Village and Versailles are all looking to represent their community as they go through the playoffs. Each are in a region of 16 teams with four regions in each division. Getting through the region means a trip to the State Semifinals.
Daily Advocate
Tigers advance to second round after 67-0 win
ANSONIA — Ansonia easily made it past the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division VII Region 28 playoff game with a 67-0 victory over the Hawks of Cincinnati Riverview East Academy. The Hawks couldn’t get anything going on offense and didn’t get any first...
Comments / 0