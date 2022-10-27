DARKE COUNTY — It is playoff time. The regular season has come and gone as high school football teams are now gearing up for the playoffs. Ansonia, Tri-Village and Versailles are all looking to represent their community as they go through the playoffs. Each are in a region of 16 teams with four regions in each division. Getting through the region means a trip to the State Semifinals.

