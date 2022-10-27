ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac

Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer claims first-ever section title behind four-goal effort from seventh grader Payton Galuski

The name "Galuski" has haunted teams in the Section II, Class C girls soccer ranks this year. Addyson and Payton Galuski have paced the No. 1 team in the state, Waterford-Halfmoon, all season. It was Payton, a seventh-grade midfielder, delivering Saturday afternoon to help the top-seeded Fordians win their first-ever section title, blanking the six seed, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 9-0.
WATERFORD, NY

