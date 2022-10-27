Read full article on original website
Gateway volleyball says goodbye to senior class after playoff loss
The Gateway and Laurel Highlands girls volleyball teams were paired up as the No. 16 and No. 17 seeds in a WPIAL Class 3A preliminary-round game Oct. 24 at Hempfield High School. And the match played out as close as the seedings set it up to be. Each of the...
One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac
Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
Schuylerville rolls to Class C semis
Section 2 Class C playoff football action got underway on Friday night. The defending Class C champions, Schuylerville, hosted Ichabod Crane.
Knoxville advances with playoff win over Mendon Unity; see area playoff results
KNOXVILLE — The Knoxville Blue Bullets jumped to a 20-0 lead and ran past Mendon Unity 33-14 in an Illinois High School Association Class 2A football game on Saturday. The Bullets, who improved to 8-2 with the win, advanced to the second round and will travel to Bismarck-Henning (10-0) for a game next...
KCTV 5
Friday Night Blitz: High school football playoffs begin in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs began Friday across the Kansas City metro area, with several thrilling games.
Blue Springs South softball team wins Missouri Class 5 state title in Springfield
The Blue Springs South High School softball team rolled over Francis Howell Friday to win the Missouri Class 5 high school state championship.
Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer claims first-ever section title behind four-goal effort from seventh grader Payton Galuski
The name "Galuski" has haunted teams in the Section II, Class C girls soccer ranks this year. Addyson and Payton Galuski have paced the No. 1 team in the state, Waterford-Halfmoon, all season. It was Payton, a seventh-grade midfielder, delivering Saturday afternoon to help the top-seeded Fordians win their first-ever section title, blanking the six seed, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 9-0.
NEWS10 ABC
Adirondack Thunder drop home opener Saturday
The Adirondack Thunder dropped their home opener against the Worcester Railers 4-2 on Saturday night. Fans packed the Cool Insuring Arena with a sellout crowd of 5,168 in attendance.
Check out the KC high school volleyball teams that reached the Missouri final fours
The final fours are set for Missouri high school volleyball. Next stop is the semifinals for qualifying teams. Here’s a recap of Saturday’s action and upcoming schedule.
