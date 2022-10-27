Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022JournalismMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement
Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Russell Wilson’s horrid season gets brutally honest assessment from Broncos CEO
When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson in the off-season, many fans expected this team to be good, at the very least. After all, Wilson was still pretty good in his last season with the Seattle Seahawks. A lot of people expected the QB to elevate this Denver team to be competitive every single game.
Jerry Jones shuts down Mike McCarthy’s Ezekiel Elliott Week 8 Cowboys tease
Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that there was a chance for Ezekiel Elliott to suit up in Week 8. However, Jerry Jones recently confirmed that Elliott will not play against the Chicago Bears, per Clarence Hill Jr. “It had everything to do with how we’re doing this...
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His...
Deion Sanders leads Jackson State football fans in epic SWAC chant on College Gameday
Deion Sanders made a statement. During his appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, the Jackson State Tigers’ football head coach turned around and led the team’s faithful fans in this epic SWAC chant. While seated at the College Gameday desk, Deion Sanders began to chant “Who is SWAC”,...
Ohio State football offense takes hit vs. Penn State as star player ruled out for rest of game
Ohio State football is currently in the midst of a tough matchup against Penn State, with the game heading into the fourth quarter shortly. They’ve unfortunately been without one of their key offensive weapons in the second half as well, with running back Miyan Williams appearing to be injured.
Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars
The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Brown catches 3 TDs from Jalen Hurts in Eagles’ dominant first half vs. Steelers
The Philadelphia Eagles had a tremendous first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, spearheaded by the tandem of Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. The duo linked up for three touchdowns in the first half alone against the Steelers as Brown was causing fits for Pittsburgh’s secondary, who simply didn’t have an answer for him. Brown left the first half with five receptions, 113 yards, and three touchdowns in what was a sensational performance. Have a look at his scores:
Charles Woodson calls out Aaron Rodgers for throwing Packers teammates under bus
The Green Bay Packers are having a nightmare season in 2022. After starting the season 3 – 1, they have lost three straight games already. What’s concerning about this is the teams they have lost to are teams they should be beating on paper. There are many problems on the team right now, and that includes Aaron Rodgers.
Saints-Raiders First-Half Notes
Saints-Raiders first-half notes on the players, scoring, and injuries.
The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade
Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
James Conner’s shocking downgrade leaves Eno Benjamin fantasy owners smiling
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was not spotted at practice Friday after participating earlier in the week. Conner has been dealing with a rib injury that has cost him the two games. But any downgrade at practice during the week is never a good sign for their ability come Sunday.
Buccaneers news: Tom Brady hits rock bottom he’s never felt in 23-year career
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a freefall. They failed to get back to their winning ways after losing to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at home, 27-22, thus putting Tampa Bay two games under .500. This is the first time ever in the NFL career of Brady that his team has gotten below that winning threshold.
Todd Bowles hints at possible major changes after Buccaneers’ 3-5 start
The expectations for a Tom Brady-led team are always sky high, and yet here the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are, off to a less-than-stellar 3-5 start following their 27-22 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. With almost more than half the season in the rearview mirror, the Buccaneers will have to figure things out, especially offensively, and fast, and head coach Todd Bowles isn’t afraid to make wholesale changes to his coaching staff just to arrive at a solution for his ailing squad.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. once again bolstered his resume for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award. Harrison was a standout performer in the Buckeyes’ 44-31 road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. As has been the case throughout this season, Harrison built quality chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, as he hauled in 10 […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams
Following his recent trade to the San Francisco 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey has something to prove. Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers in what could prove to be a franchise-altering move. McCaffrey made his debut on Sunday, just days after the move. In his limited role in the offense, he […] The post Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey-esque trade package needed to pry Alvin Kamara from Saints
The New Orleans Saints could be sellers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. One player they could move on from is Alvin Kamara, though it isn’t very likely. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the Saints are not looking to totally bottom out but would be willing to part with Kamara. However, after seeing the haul of draft picks that Christian McCaffrey drew in his trade to the San Francisco 49ers, the Saints want a similar package in return for their star running back.
