3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Brown catches 3 TDs from Jalen Hurts in Eagles’ dominant first half vs. Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles had a tremendous first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, spearheaded by the tandem of Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. The duo linked up for three touchdowns in the first half alone against the Steelers as Brown was causing fits for Pittsburgh’s secondary, who simply didn’t have an answer for him. Brown left the first half with five receptions, 113 yards, and three touchdowns in what was a sensational performance. Have a look at his scores:
The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade

Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
Todd Bowles hints at possible major changes after Buccaneers’ 3-5 start

The expectations for a Tom Brady-led team are always sky high, and yet here the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are, off to a less-than-stellar 3-5 start following their 27-22 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. With almost more than half the season in the rearview mirror, the Buccaneers will have to figure things out, especially offensively, and fast, and head coach Todd Bowles isn’t afraid to make wholesale changes to his coaching staff just to arrive at a solution for his ailing squad.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. once again bolstered his resume for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award. Harrison was a standout performer in the Buckeyes’ 44-31 road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. As has been the case throughout this season, Harrison built quality chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, as he hauled in 10 […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams

Following his recent trade to the San Francisco 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey has something to prove. Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers in what could prove to be a franchise-altering move. McCaffrey made his debut on Sunday, just days after the move. In his limited role in the offense, he […] The post Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey-esque trade package needed to pry Alvin Kamara from Saints

The New Orleans Saints could be sellers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. One player they could move on from is Alvin Kamara, though it isn’t very likely. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the Saints are not looking to totally bottom out but would be willing to part with Kamara. However, after seeing the haul of draft picks that Christian McCaffrey drew in his trade to the San Francisco 49ers, the Saints want a similar package in return for their star running back.
