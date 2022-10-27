ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fans Roast Lakers For Falling To 0-4 After Embarrassing Loss Against Nuggets: "Its Westbrook's Fault Tonight Too Huh?"

By Lee Tran
 3 days ago

Lakers fans aren't happy with the team after falling to 0-4.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an extremely poor start to the season, going 0-4 to begin the year. There's no doubt that this is a disappointing start to the year, especially because many people expected the team to get better due to them revamping their roster to be better defensively and hiring new head coach Darvin Ham.

The team's most recent loss came against the Denver Nuggets , with them getting beaten 99-110. A lot of Lakers fans reacted to the loss, with many of them blasting the players and the franchise. The general NBA populace responded as well, with many joking about how the Lakers can't blame Russell Westbrook for this loss.

Hopefully, we see some improvement from the Los Angeles Lakers in the future. They have the talent and defense to be a more competitive team than what they've shown, but it is clear that the team has failed to develop chemistry in the early season.

The Los Angeles Lakers Have More Problems Than Just Russell Westbrook

There is no doubt that a lot of people believe Russell Westbrook is the primary problem for the Los Angeles Lakers. Even if that is true, he is far from the only issue for the team. He did not play against the Denver Nuggets, but the Los Angeles Lakers still looked like a poor team.

Last season, there were some suggestions that the Los Angeles Lakers were using former coach Frank Vogel and Russell Westbrook as scapegoats for their poor performances . This game proves that part of that is true, as the Los Angeles Lakers clearly have even more issues at hand, especially offensively.

"Whoever put these old a** geezers together, they deserve the lion's share. They've scapegoated Frank and Russ all year. But this team, I told you from day one, the only chance this team got of being competitive is Anthony Davis. And clearly, he's not doing what he's supposed to do. But to blame Frank and Russ for putting this old a** team together..."

Obviously, Russell Westbrook's fit with the team is an issue , but the Los Angeles Lakers also need to address the other holes on their roster. They have an issue with their 3PT shooting overall, and a lot of their players right now are poor offensive players.

A few moves could definitely help the Los Angeles Lakers become a playoff team once again. We will see what happens in the future, but as of right now, it is clear that the overall roster construction is poor.

Dan Rowley
3d ago

Team effort to win or lose , not one single player. Except when Labum is on the team , Labum will blame everyone else, except take the blame upon himself.

