San Luis Obispo, CA

Protect Paso Robles’ children, take a critical look at cannabis

It’s interesting that Becky Zelinski not only chooses to label Ron Cuff’s editorial opposing the further development of the cannabis retail trade in Paso Robles a “fallacious fairy tale,” but further infers that Mr. Cuff’s “dark” intention is to influence the upcoming mayoral race.
PASO ROBLES, CA
SLO bound airplane hits power line, lands on roadway in Santa Maria

A plane en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo made an emergency landing in Santa Maria on Saturday after experiencing mechanical failure and hitting a power line. Shortly after 4 p.m., the single engine Beechcraft Bonanza plane began having mechanical issues and the pilot decided to divert to the Santa Maria Airport. However, the plane hit a power line and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the 2600 block of Clark Road, about five miles from the airport.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Crowley Wins Deal to Develop California's First Offshore Wind Terminal

After an extensive RFP process, the Port of Humboldt Bay has signed an agreement with Crowley to negotiate terms for the development of a new wind terminal, which will support Northern California's budding floating offshore wind industry. With the recent announcement of the first-ever West Coast wind lease auctions, scheduled for December 6, the region's maritime sector will have new opportunities for power generation, employment and development.
San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise

San Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Avoid shellfish from the SLO County area, high toxins

Health officials released an advisory on Thursday warning consumers not to eat sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties. Scientists detected dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins in mussels in the waters off San Luis Obispo County. The naturally occurring toxins, which are not destroyed by cooking, can cause illness or death in humans.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

