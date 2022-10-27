ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Freedom football wallops rival Liberty in mercy-rule win

Freedom High School’s football team vaulted into the postseason with one of its most decisive rivalry victories on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots, ranked No. 1 by lehighvalleylive.com, topped Liberty 38-7 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division mercy-rule win on Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. Turning...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Oviedo’s golden goal sends Southern Lehigh girls soccer to district final

For most of the District 11 Class 3A girls soccer semifinal between top-seeded Southern Lehigh and fourth-seeded Whitehall on Thursday night, the action was extremely even. Each team played tight defense that resulted in few scoring opportunities. Corner kicks were few and far between and the scoreless game seemed destined to soar through the pair of 15-minute overtime stanzas and be decided by penalty kicks at Emmaus High School’s Memorial Field.
WHITEHALL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Mann makes every save to help Nazareth field hockey advance to D-11 semis with shootout win

The District 11 Class 3A field hockey quarterfinal between Nazareth and Northampton featured the top two Eastern Pennsylvania Conference all-star goalkeepers. Konkrete Kids senior Kadee Schrader, the first-team all-star, made 26 saves while Blue Eagles junior Mackenzie Mann, the second-team selection, made 20 saves in a game that remained scoreless through 60 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of 7-on-7 overtime.
NAZARETH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Liferiedge in middle of Hackettstown football’s first playoff trip since 2017

It doesn’t matter who Hackettstown is playing in the North 2 Group 3 football playoffs Friday night. It just matters that the Tigers are playing at all. “This is the first time we have been in the playoffs in a long time,” said senior middle linebacker Jaiden Liferiedge, and he would be correct: 2017 was the last time, when Hackettstown made it to the North 2 Group 2 final. “We’ve been talking about making the playoffs the whole year, and we were pretty excited when we found out we got in. Then we saw, wow, we’re playing the first seed. Now, we’re just ready to get out there and play.”
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
timespub.com

CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown

The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Gregory, Bonner call for audits of four Pa sports stadiums

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two MLB teams could be facing audits, if new legislation passes in Harrisburg. The new legislation, penned by Representatives Jim Gregory and Tim Bonner, would require an audit of the tax credits claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Phillies for the last 10 years. It would also create an independent study […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy