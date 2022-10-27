It doesn’t matter who Hackettstown is playing in the North 2 Group 3 football playoffs Friday night. It just matters that the Tigers are playing at all. “This is the first time we have been in the playoffs in a long time,” said senior middle linebacker Jaiden Liferiedge, and he would be correct: 2017 was the last time, when Hackettstown made it to the North 2 Group 2 final. “We’ve been talking about making the playoffs the whole year, and we were pretty excited when we found out we got in. Then we saw, wow, we’re playing the first seed. Now, we’re just ready to get out there and play.”

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO