Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
Freedom football wallops rival Liberty in mercy-rule win
Freedom High School’s football team vaulted into the postseason with one of its most decisive rivalry victories on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots, ranked No. 1 by lehighvalleylive.com, topped Liberty 38-7 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division mercy-rule win on Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. Turning...
Ashby runs wild as Dieruff football tops Allen in rivalry clash
Junior Mekhi Ashby rushed for 252 yards and reached the end zone three times as Dieruff defeated Allen 37-14 in Saturday’s battle of city rivals. The victory tied the all-time series between the Allentown schools at 33-33. Clarence Watkins paced the Canaries with a pair of touchdowns. Dieruff finished...
Phillipsburg football routs Elizabeth in North 2 Group 5 quarterfinal
Nerves clearly didn’t affect the Phillipsburg football team as it began its postseason campaign. The top-seeded Stateliners dominated their way to a 49-13 win in their NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 quarterfinal against eighth-seeded Elizabeth at Maloney Stadium Friday night. Turning point: The Minutemen moved five yards in the...
Northwestern football’s Christopher can’t be stopped in division title win over Southern Lehigh
The Southern Lehigh football team only allowed seven points in each of its last four games. Well, that was until Friday night and Northwestern senior quarterback Cade Christopher came to town. The Tigers senior sprinted, stopped and spun his way to 179 rushing yards and four touchdowns as Northwestern rolled...
Nazareth football survives thriller vs. Easton, clinches EPC South title
FULL STORY: Bugbee answers call; Nazareth hoists trophy after wild win over Easton. If Nazareth Area High School football fans thought they were headed for a smooth coronation at Cottingham Stadium, they got a rude awakening on Friday night. The Blue Eagles rallied, however, and defeated rival Easton 35-28, clinching...
Phillipsburg’s Hunter repeats as sectional cross country champion
The lehighvalleylive region set the gold standard at the NJSIAA North 2 girls cross country sectional at Oak Ridge Park in Clark on Saturday,. Area girls won three of the four races – Phillipsburg senior Brooke Hunter in Group 4, North Hunterdon junior Cassidy Roop in Group 3, and Voorhees freshman Daphne Roskowski in Group 2.
Bangor football tramples rival Pen Argyl in meeting No. 103
On the brief bus ride from Bangor to Pen Argyl prior to Saturday afternoon’s 103rd football meeting between the Slate Belt rivals, Slaters senior quarterback/defensive back Eric Striba focused on his assignments. And for a few moments he let his mind wander. “On the ride here, I closed my...
Bugbee answers call; Nazareth football hoists trophy after wild win over Easton
Nazareth Area High School senior Chris Bugbee is always ready for the call. That’s the nature of being a kicker. One moment, you’re standing on the sideline; the next, you’re under the spotlight with the weight of the game on your shoulders. Bugbee, however, is also the...
Oviedo’s golden goal sends Southern Lehigh girls soccer to district final
For most of the District 11 Class 3A girls soccer semifinal between top-seeded Southern Lehigh and fourth-seeded Whitehall on Thursday night, the action was extremely even. Each team played tight defense that resulted in few scoring opportunities. Corner kicks were few and far between and the scoreless game seemed destined to soar through the pair of 15-minute overtime stanzas and be decided by penalty kicks at Emmaus High School’s Memorial Field.
Mann makes every save to help Nazareth field hockey advance to D-11 semis with shootout win
The District 11 Class 3A field hockey quarterfinal between Nazareth and Northampton featured the top two Eastern Pennsylvania Conference all-star goalkeepers. Konkrete Kids senior Kadee Schrader, the first-team all-star, made 26 saves while Blue Eagles junior Mackenzie Mann, the second-team selection, made 20 saves in a game that remained scoreless through 60 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of 7-on-7 overtime.
Emmaus football beats rival Parkland in a game that had everything
Nearly everything that could occur in a high school football game did so in Emmaus’ 40-25 victory over rival Parkland in their Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division regular-season finale Friday night. The teams combined for more than 700 yards of offense. An interception was returned for a touchdown. An...
Liferiedge in middle of Hackettstown football’s first playoff trip since 2017
It doesn’t matter who Hackettstown is playing in the North 2 Group 3 football playoffs Friday night. It just matters that the Tigers are playing at all. “This is the first time we have been in the playoffs in a long time,” said senior middle linebacker Jaiden Liferiedge, and he would be correct: 2017 was the last time, when Hackettstown made it to the North 2 Group 2 final. “We’ve been talking about making the playoffs the whole year, and we were pretty excited when we found out we got in. Then we saw, wow, we’re playing the first seed. Now, we’re just ready to get out there and play.”
Greggo brings the energy and leadership to Pen Argyl football
Senior linebacker Gian Greggo is certainly the leader of the Pen Argyl football team’s defense. But that doesn’t mean he needs to display a stoic look on his face. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Phillipsburg’s Burgess does ‘hardest job in football’ well - and a lot more
Kevin Burgess does the hardest job in football. The Phillipsburg junior does not play quarterback, or middle linebacker, or center.
Bangor football can count on Kluska to contribute no matter where he lines up
Ashton Kluska was used to playing running back as he was moving up the different levels of Bangor football. But last year, the Slaters needed him to split out and line up at wide receiver.
timespub.com
CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown
The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
The Eagles have 4 questions to answer if they want to win Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – It has been a very eventful week for the Eagles, even though they were coming back from the bye week. The Eagles saw the return of right tackle Lane Johnson to the practice squad after he suffered a concussion against the Dallas Cowboys, the last time the team played a game.
76ers vs. Bulls prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA at United Center on Saturday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET. This...
Steelers vs. Eagles prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 8
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles face the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 8 action at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
Gregory, Bonner call for audits of four Pa sports stadiums
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two MLB teams could be facing audits, if new legislation passes in Harrisburg. The new legislation, penned by Representatives Jim Gregory and Tim Bonner, would require an audit of the tax credits claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Phillies for the last 10 years. It would also create an independent study […]
