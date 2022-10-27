ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Canton and Troy ready for NTL clash Friday night

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the biggest game of the season in the NTL.

Troy football hosts Canton as both teams will do battle Friday night at 7 pm. Both teams are (8-1). Both teams are primed to take NTL bragging rights. Highlights of this big time contest can be seen Friday night at 11 on The 18 Sports Blitz.

Both high-powered offenses will aim to use their strong ground attack for victory. Canton and Troy boast two of the top rushing teams in the region. Also of major note, each team has truly impressive defenses.

Canton has pitched five shutouts on the season while Troy has one shutout and held five opponents to 10 points or less on the year. To get you ready for Friday’s huge matchup, 18 Sports takes you on a musical journey with some of the best highlights from both Canton and Troy.

