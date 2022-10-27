Portland Trail Blazers lose Damian Lillard to calf injury, then lose 1st game of season to Miami Heat: At the buzzer

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from sixth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic had big nights Friday, Oct. 28, as the Portland Trail Blazers (5-1) returned to the win column with a 125-111 win over the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Simons had 30 points and seven assists and Nurkic 27 points and 15 rebounds in a game Portland controlled most of the way. With Damian Lillard out for at least one week with a calf strain, rookie Shaedon Sharpe made his first NBA start, scoring 14 points in 29...

