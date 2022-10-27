Portland Trail Blazers lose Damian Lillard to calf injury, then lose 1st game of season to Miami Heat: At the buzzer

Read full article on original website
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe dazzles in 1st NBA start: ‘He’s just must-see TV’
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe noticed the group of about 10 reporters waiting by his locker at the Moda Center following his starting debut against Houston. Sharpe showered, returned and saw that they were still there. Waiting patiently. Early in his NBA career, Sharpe hasn’t cared much for interviews....
Portland Trail Blazers top Houston Rockets 125-111
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from sixth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic had big nights Friday, Oct. 28, as the Portland Trail Blazers (5-1) returned to the win column with a 125-111 win over the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Simons had 30 points and seven assists and Nurkic 27 points and 15 rebounds in a game Portland controlled most of the way. With Damian Lillard out for at least one week with a calf strain, rookie Shaedon Sharpe made his first NBA start, scoring 14 points in 29...
Can Portland Sustain Success Without Damian Lillard?
Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard is set to miss some time due to a calf strain, leaving the team with question marks early on in the season.
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart enters NBA’s concussion protocols
Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s concussion protocols after falling and hitting the back of his head on the court during the team’s win Friday night over Houston at the Moda Center. The play occurred in the second quarter. Hart drove to the basket,...
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London to snap losing streak
Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on his return from a...
MRI Confirms Dame’s Injury, Star Will Be Re-evaluated In 1-2 Weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. – Not great news for the Blazers Thursday. The team says an MRI has confirmed Damian Lillard has a grade one calf strain. And he’ll be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks. The Rip City star left Wednesday’s loss to Miami with the injury.
Kelowna Rockets at Portland Winterhawks (Saturday): Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (7-1-1) take on the Kelowna Rockets (4-6-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, October 29, 6pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates...
Spurs waived Josh Primo after allegation of exposure: AP source
A female former San Antonio Spurs employee has alleged that now-former Spurs guard Josh Primo exposed himself in her presence, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details had been revealed publicly by the...
Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Options On Ball, Bouknight And Jones
October 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has exercised its fourth-year team option on guard LaMelo Ball and its third-year team options on guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones. Ball, the third overall selection in the...
Sotheran’s first wins it for the Winterhawks
A good rebound game Saturday at the Coliseum for the Portland Winterhawks after a tough loss on Friday. But despite a 48-15 shot advantage, they left it late and it took Carter Sotheran’s first WHL goal with under 3 minutes left to break a 3-3 tie and eventually win 5-3.
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Spurs (10.28.22)
The Bulls (3-2) travel to San Antonio (3-2) to meet up with the Spurs in the first of two get-togethers this season. The teams will close the annual series in Chicago on February 6th. Last year the Bulls and Spurs split their series (1-1), each winning on their home floor....
Pistons draw Warriors amid 5-game losing skid
The optimism surrounding the Detroit Pistons entering this season has been tempered by an early five-game losing streak. In order
Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/30/2022)
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins visit Jared Goff and the hapless Detroit Lions in NFL Week 8. Detroit, which has been outscored 53-6 in its past two games, has won three games in a row against Miami. This interconference tilt kicks off on Sunday, October 30 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Warriors at Hornets: How to watch, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday
After a much-needed stop at home that resulted in a win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are set to take off for their first extended road swing of the 2022-23 campaign. The Warriors will open their five-game road trip with a contest against Gordon Hayward,...
A.J. Brown got an awesome taunting penalty after his third TD catch and it was totally worth it
A.J. Brown is having himself a day in the Steelers-Eagle game and if he’s on your fantasy football team then you’re having a day, too, because he has three touchdown catches… all in the first half in Philadelphia. Not too shabby, right?. The Eagles are on their...
What TV channel is Vikings vs Cardinals today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Minnesota vs Arizona online (10/30/2022)
Signal-caller Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings welcome QB Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals during NFL Week 8. Minnesota has won all 10 matchups in Minneapolis since the Cardinals moved to Arizona in 1988. Arizona is 10-3 on the road over the past two years. This NFC tilt kicks off on Sunday, October 30 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Report: Big 12 Strikes Renewed Media Deal with Major Networks
The Bearcats media rights revenue is increasing substantially.
Oregon State mailbag: Rose Bowl or Final Four, top 3 season in program history, Jonathan Smith’s Beaver future
You ask, and we answer: questions and answers about Oregon State athletics in the form a mailbag. Here is this week’s installment:. What’s the point of mega-conferences, if the best teams seemingly rarely playing each other on annual basis - see the SEC. With an upcoming expanded playoff pool, it seems even less desirable. – Joe L.
Pac-12 college football Week 9 game schedule, kickoff times, TV channels for Oregon Ducks vs Cal, USC and more
Pac-12 games up and down the west coast kick off today as we arrive at Week 9 of the college football season. The No. 8 ranked Oregon Ducks will be the first of the bunch when they take on the U of O alum Justin Wilcox and the California Golden Bears to get the action underway on Saturday, October 29.
Oregon fights back into the college football playoff race: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah predict what a 12-team playoff would look like this season. What would be the best first-round matchups? Alabama would have a chance to host a great game. Which teams could spring a...
