San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings vs. Cardinals Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season, Week 8

After a week off, it's once again time for Minnesota Vikings football. The Vikings, well-rested and confident with a 5-1 record, are set to take on the 3-4 Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. It'll be a special day in Minneapolis, as legendary defensive end Jared Allen will officially be inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor. Kevin O'Connell's team, which has won four consecutive one-possession games, will try to stretch its winning streak to five.
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made seven players inactive for their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, linebacker Mark Robinson, kicker Chris Boswell, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, and cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Josh Jackson will not play. Boswell suffered a groin injury and...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Live Game Updates

The Las Vegas Raiders invade the Big Easy today to take on the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are desperate for a win, and both teams entered the 2022 NFL campaign with high expectations. The Raiders are surging and with the third-ranked offense in the NFL, they are looking to...
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 8

The New Orleans Saints remain depleted on the offensive side of the football. The Black and Gold will be without Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas for yet another week while tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson are questionable for Week 8. Following a long week after playing on Thursday...
Watch: Chase Claypool Finds Derek Watt for Steelers First TD

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't get outside linebacker T.J. Watt back for their Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. But his brother, fullback Derek Watt, made an instant impression on this game. Watt caught the Steelers' first touchdown of the game, but it wasn't from Kenny Pickett. Lined up at...
Browns’ Garrett hoping to sack Burrow, Bengals on Halloween

After being the Grim Reaper — complete with scythe and cape bearing names of quarterbacks he's sacked — a year ago on Halloween, Myles Garrett might not wear a costume to Monday night's matchup against Cincinnati. “I was just planning to go in and do my job and...
MNF: Bengals and Browns Player Prop Bets

An AFC North divisional rivalry will be featured for Monday Night Football as the Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium. With a win, Cincinnati would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. The game total is set at 45.5 with the Bengals favored by -3.5. The Bengals and Browns have been two of the top scoring teams this season, but will it continue? I’m betting only overs this Monday on these player props I found at SI Sportsbook.
Report: The Saints Aren’t Shopping Alvin Kamara, No Plans to Trade Him

There's a lot of rumors and craziness going on out there in the football world as the NFL's trade deadline approaches. However, the main one regarding the Saints and Alvin Kamara can be put to rest for now. According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the team isn't shopping him and does not plan to trade him.
Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived

Bears coach Matt Eberflus had a few parting words with Robert Quinn after news of the trade filtered out this week. "The relationship that him and I built during the time he was here was outstanding," Eberflus said. "His leadership was great. His work ethic was unbelievable on the field. And he certainly did a lot of great things for the Bears when he was here, so I just want to thank him for that."
Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Improvement Seen on Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts hit the practice field once again on Thursday as they prepare for their upcoming battle this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against the visiting Washington Commanders. The injury report brought great news, as it saw players upgrade their participation level as well as the return of a...
