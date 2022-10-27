ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

LeBron James Comments On Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter

LeBron James has been vocal on social injustice issues since his days with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. From Trayvon Martin to police brutality to Donald Sterling, James always spoke his mind. He has continued during his post-game Miami stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. On Saturday,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Loss to Milwaukee Bucks

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks were up against a competitive slate of sporting events on Saturday night. However, fans that stuck with hoops over the World Series and college football were treated to an exciting regular season game. Trae Young scored...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid Challenges Teams to ‘Hack-a-Joel’ After Win vs. Bulls

Joel Embiid has spent years working hard on his shot. Despite being a big man who can dominate down low on the offensive end, Embiid has shown throughout the years that he’s a three-level scorer, as his shot has improved greatly. And as Embiid is a frequent visitor to...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

After Slow Start, Lu Dort Already Providing Big Impact for Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have played six games in the early stages of this season and they’re 3-3 in those games. Lu Dort has found some early struggles this season, averaging 14 points per game and he’s done so inefficiently. After he took another step forward on that end last season, it was expected he would bring the same impact on that end, and we haven’t seen that yet.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Heat’s Twitter Goes Off After Loss to the Sacramento Kings

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings came in Saturday night as the only winless team in the NBA besides the Los Angeles Lakers. That ended once they walked out with a 119-113 win against the Miami Heat. This latest loss sent Heat fans into a frenzy on social media.
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Strip Gets Good News About Capturing Major League Team

Las Vegas Strip hotels and casinos can get ready to roll out the red carpet for a third major sports team after the head of a major league signaled that it looks like a club might soon be coming to Sin City. The National Hockey League was the first major...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks (2-2) will look to win their second consecutive game on Saturday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) at American Airlines Center. During the Mavs' 129-125 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Luka Doncic had a massive performance. He recorded his third-career 40-point triple-double with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. He got the job done, scoring at a high level and creating open looks for teammates. Dallas shot 20-40 from 3-point range and received 54 bench points.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers got some much-needed revenge on Friday night. As if their 1-3 start couldn’t look worse after a win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, the Sixers were dominated by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night to drop to 1-4 on the year. Sixers head coach Doc...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Raptors: Pascal Siakam’s Reaction to Tyrese Maxey

Doc Rivers felt his team lacked energy against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Mix that in with the idea that the Raptors were out for revenge after last year’s playoffs and the Philadelphia 76ers head coach believed his team completely failed to match the opponent’s energy earlier this week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Bulls: Joel Embiid’s Injury Status on Saturday

Since the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been in an uphill battle to get fully healthy and in optimal shape. After undergoing two surgeries in the offseason, recovering from a facial injury, and battling plantar fasciitis, Embiid is slowly working his way back to normal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

