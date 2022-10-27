Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LeBron James Comments On Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter
LeBron James has been vocal on social injustice issues since his days with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. From Trayvon Martin to police brutality to Donald Sterling, James always spoke his mind. He has continued during his post-game Miami stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. On Saturday,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Loss to Milwaukee Bucks
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks were up against a competitive slate of sporting events on Saturday night. However, fans that stuck with hoops over the World Series and college football were treated to an exciting regular season game. Trae Young scored...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid Challenges Teams to ‘Hack-a-Joel’ After Win vs. Bulls
Joel Embiid has spent years working hard on his shot. Despite being a big man who can dominate down low on the offensive end, Embiid has shown throughout the years that he’s a three-level scorer, as his shot has improved greatly. And as Embiid is a frequent visitor to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
After Slow Start, Lu Dort Already Providing Big Impact for Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have played six games in the early stages of this season and they’re 3-3 in those games. Lu Dort has found some early struggles this season, averaging 14 points per game and he’s done so inefficiently. After he took another step forward on that end last season, it was expected he would bring the same impact on that end, and we haven’t seen that yet.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Twitter Goes Off After Loss to the Sacramento Kings
View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings came in Saturday night as the only winless team in the NBA besides the Los Angeles Lakers. That ended once they walked out with a 119-113 win against the Miami Heat. This latest loss sent Heat fans into a frenzy on social media.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Strip Gets Good News About Capturing Major League Team
Las Vegas Strip hotels and casinos can get ready to roll out the red carpet for a third major sports team after the head of a major league signaled that it looks like a club might soon be coming to Sin City. The National Hockey League was the first major...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Now with the Pacers, Baltimore’s Jalen Smith is making the most of a fresh start: ‘You could see he was happy’
BALTIMORE — It’s possible Jalen Smith’s first sigh of relief since he was selected 10th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2020 NBA draft occurred two years later, in a different city, playing for a different franchise. In his first 26 seconds on the court with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (2-2) will look to win their second consecutive game on Saturday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) at American Airlines Center. During the Mavs' 129-125 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Luka Doncic had a massive performance. He recorded his third-career 40-point triple-double with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. He got the job done, scoring at a high level and creating open looks for teammates. Dallas shot 20-40 from 3-point range and received 54 bench points.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Bears: Ezekiel Elliott OUT, Tony Pollard ‘Gonna Haul It!’ 5 Keys To Win, Plus Inactives List
Dak Prescott will be making his second start since returning from his thumb injury here on Sunday ... and it unfolds at AT&T Stadium against the Bears. With both teams coming off wins, each will want to maintain the roll today. They will do so without the services of Ezekiel...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers got some much-needed revenge on Friday night. As if their 1-3 start couldn’t look worse after a win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, the Sixers were dominated by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night to drop to 1-4 on the year. Sixers head coach Doc...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Raptors: Pascal Siakam’s Reaction to Tyrese Maxey
Doc Rivers felt his team lacked energy against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Mix that in with the idea that the Raptors were out for revenge after last year’s playoffs and the Philadelphia 76ers head coach believed his team completely failed to match the opponent’s energy earlier this week.
Dodgers: LA Prospect Inches Closer to Making Major League Debut Soon
The Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, Andy Pages, reflects on his most recent season in the minor leagues and shares about how training for the big leagues has been going.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Bulls: Joel Embiid’s Injury Status on Saturday
Since the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been in an uphill battle to get fully healthy and in optimal shape. After undergoing two surgeries in the offseason, recovering from a facial injury, and battling plantar fasciitis, Embiid is slowly working his way back to normal.
Comments / 0