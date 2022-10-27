Read full article on original website
DPHHS, Reach Higher Montana to send care packages to foster care youth
HELENA, Mont. — The Department of Public Health and Human Services and Reach Higher Montana, as part of the Red Scarf Project, will mail more than 50 care packages to Montana's youth in foster care that are pursuing postsecondary education. The following was sent out by the Department of...
Shelter organizers gear up for Johnson St. site opening in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Housing officials gathered at Missoula's Johnson Street Emergency Shelter for an open house on Thursday. The shelter is set to open for the season next Monday for people experiencing homelessness during Montana's harsh winter. Roughly 150 people can stay at the shelter each night. It's expected...
Prescribe burns going on in Victor
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Sheriff’s office announced there is a controlled burn by the Victor Fire Department. The Burn is being conducted on sixth street in Victor and smoke will be visible throughout the day. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s office released the following:
Old Gardiner Road now connects Yellowstone’s North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs
Bozeman, Mont. — The road that will connect Gardiner back to Yellowstone National Park will be open to visitors starting Nov. 1. “The restaurants, the hotels, the tour services, they are totally dependent on this road being open, and now it is,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte. That road...
UM receives grant to improve Montana's maternal care
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana received a $1.4 million federal grant that aims to improve Montana's maternal care and mortality rate, especially among rural Native American populations. UM released the following information:. The University of Montana recently was awarded a $1.4 million federal grant to improve the...
Leaders in Missoula discuss proposed crisis services levy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local health and business leaders met in Missoula on Friday to discuss the crisis levy on this year's ballot. The meeting is the latest event in a months-long campaign to get funding approved. A handful of speakers answered questions on addressing homeless needs, mental health services...
Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The race for Montana’s Western U.S. House race is heating up. Ryan Zinke hosted a grassroots rally Friday in Belgrade to get people out to vote. The rally featured speakers Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte. They talked...
Missoula Co. commissioners seek applicants for advisory positions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County commissioners are seeking applicants to fill 36 positions on advisory boards and committees that begin in 2023. Applications are available here.
Yellowstone's north entrance, road to Mammoth to open Nov. 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance in Gardiner and the road to Mammoth Hot Springs will open to regular visitor traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National Park:. Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and road between the North...
Officials release safety tips for drivers, pedestrians on Halloween
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department and National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration released some safety tips for drivers and pedestrians to stay safe on Halloween. During this weekend, Missoula police will be increasing patrols and making DUI arrests to ensure everyone gets home safe and buckles up.
Photos show Ravalli County horses with manes, tails cut
MISSOULA, Mont. — New images show horses with cut tails and manes in Ravalli County. Three new photos from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office show what one or more suspects have done to horses in the Stevensville area, along the Eastside Highway and Rathbun Lane. The deputy on the...
Law enforcement reports large marijuana bust on Blackfeet Nation
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is in custody facing charges of transporting large quantities of marijuana onto the Blackfeet Nation. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted about it on Facebook Thursday night. Law enforcement officials received a tip on Wednesday about several individuals bringing in marijuana in government leased vehicles.
Public discussion on impacts of crisis on community to take place in Missoula on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The public is invited to a conversation in Missoula on Friday on the impacts of crisis across the country. Health and business leaders will address the needs of people experiencing homelessness, mental health challenges and substance abuse, while keeping the community safe, and reducing economic, safety and health impacts.
Montana Tech researchers receive nearly $700,000 grant for slag recovery
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech University researchers were awarded an over $700,000 in a grant to investigate the recovery of valuable metals from waste slags generated by mining and metallurgical industries. The $700,804 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The project proposes a...
Red Cross urges Montanans to donate blood this November
MISSOULA, Mont. — The American Red Cross is asking donors to give blood soon to prevent a drop during the holiday season. People with all blood types are needed at this time. From Nov. 1 to 22, all donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of...
Missoula Aging Services volunteer recognized for service
MISSOULA, Mont. — A volunteer at Missoula Aging Services was nationally recognized for making a meaningful difference through volunteer service in the community. Chue Vang was featured in a video shown at the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards on Oct. 24 in New York City. Vang was...
Detention officers file lawsuit against Missoula Co. for unpaid wages
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a lawsuit, detention officers in Missoula county claim the county owes them millions of dollars in backpay. The complaint was filed in early October. More than 80 Missoula County detention officers and Sheriff TJ McDermott are plaintiffs in the lawsuit claiming the county isn't following state law when it comes to sheriff's pay, which is effecting detention officers.
Breezy conditions; a few isolated showers
Today is a breezy day across western Montana, mainly for northwest Montana and in the higher terrain. Overall, we are mostly dry today and tomorrow- just a few isolated showers (sticking mainly to the higher terrain) can be expected now through the weekend. Afternoon highs will top off in the 40s and 50s and overnight lows will fall into the 20s and 30s.
MSU Extension releases results of statewide needs assessment
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University Extension published the results of a statewide assessment to help prioritize programming, inform strategic investments, consider new collaborations and partner with communities and stakeholders to address needs and issues facing the state. Nearly 2,500 Montanans from all counties and reservations completed the needs...
UM falls just short to Weber St., 24-21
MISSOULA, Mont. — FINAL SCORE:. Montana falls just short to Weber St. in a close road game, 24-21. This loss in week 9 marks Montana's third straight this season and the only three on the year. Initially UM lead at the start of the game following a field goal....
