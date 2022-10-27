ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Leaders in Missoula discuss proposed crisis services levy

MISSOULA, Mont. — Local health and business leaders met in Missoula on Friday to discuss the crisis levy on this year's ballot. The meeting is the latest event in a months-long campaign to get funding approved. A handful of speakers answered questions on addressing homeless needs, mental health services...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM receives grant to improve Montana's maternal care

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana received a $1.4 million federal grant that aims to improve Montana's maternal care and mortality rate, especially among rural Native American populations. UM released the following information:. The University of Montana recently was awarded a $1.4 million federal grant to improve the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Tech researchers receive nearly $700,000 grant for slag recovery

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech University researchers were awarded an over $700,000 in a grant to investigate the recovery of valuable metals from waste slags generated by mining and metallurgical industries. The $700,804 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The project proposes a...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Art Museum presents new photography exhibit

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum presents Omnipresent: Photographs from the MAM Collection, a new exhibit that features work by 20 artists. The museum surveyed photographs collected since 1975 for the first time. The public can come celebrate the new exhibit on Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Shelter organizers gear up for Johnson St. site opening in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Housing officials gathered at Missoula's Johnson Street Emergency Shelter for an open house on Thursday. The shelter is set to open for the season next Monday for people experiencing homelessness during Montana's harsh winter. Roughly 150 people can stay at the shelter each night. It's expected...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Red Cross urges Montanans to donate blood this November

MISSOULA, Mont. — The American Red Cross is asking donors to give blood soon to prevent a drop during the holiday season. People with all blood types are needed at this time. From Nov. 1 to 22, all donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Haunted Peaks Big Sky returns

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 6th annual Haunted Peaks Big Sky brings four days of Halloween fun to get underway this morning. Events for all ages are offering traditional holiday activities, music and films. You can enjoy dancing, the 5k Haunted Fun Run, Big Sky's Dia de los Muertos Celebration,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Westside Park celebrates grand opening of new playground

MISSOULA, MT — Missoula Parks and Recreation held the grand opening for its new playground Saturday afternoon. Mayor Jordan Hess kicked off the event with a speech and thanked donors for helping fund the new park at 4 p.m. The Westside Park had family fun for everyone, with DJ...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Conrad Mansion holds ghost tours

MISSOULA, Mont. — You are invited to walk the darkened halls of the Conrad Mansion with only a candle this Halloween weekend. There will also be Conrad Family ghost stories and other strange happenings at the mansion. These are family friendly, but caretakers do not recommend children younger than...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Yellowstone's north entrance, road to Mammoth to open Nov. 1

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance in Gardiner and the road to Mammoth Hot Springs will open to regular visitor traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National Park:. Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and road between the North...
GARDINER, MT
NBCMontana

Law enforcement reports large marijuana bust on Blackfeet Nation

MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is in custody facing charges of transporting large quantities of marijuana onto the Blackfeet Nation. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted about it on Facebook Thursday night. Law enforcement officials received a tip on Wednesday about several individuals bringing in marijuana in government leased vehicles.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Prescribe burns going on in Victor

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Sheriff’s office announced there is a controlled burn by the Victor Fire Department. The Burn is being conducted on sixth street in Victor and smoke will be visible throughout the day. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s office released the following:
VICTOR, MT
NBCMontana

Officials release safety tips for drivers, pedestrians on Halloween

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department and National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration released some safety tips for drivers and pedestrians to stay safe on Halloween. During this weekend, Missoula police will be increasing patrols and making DUI arrests to ensure everyone gets home safe and buckles up.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Photos show Ravalli County horses with manes, tails cut

MISSOULA, Mont. — New images show horses with cut tails and manes in Ravalli County. Three new photos from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office show what one or more suspects have done to horses in the Stevensville area, along the Eastside Highway and Rathbun Lane. The deputy on the...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

MSU, UM basketball receive multiple preseason honors

The Big Sky Conference released preseason honors Thursday afternoon, and both Montana and Montana State had multiple players recognized. MSU had three athletes receive accolades, one out of the men's program and two from the women's. Senior forward Jubrile Belo was named Preseason MVP, while senior forward Kola Bad Bear...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Detention officers file lawsuit against Missoula Co. for unpaid wages

MISSOULA, Mont. — In a lawsuit, detention officers in Missoula county claim the county owes them millions of dollars in backpay. The complaint was filed in early October. More than 80 Missoula County detention officers and Sheriff TJ McDermott are plaintiffs in the lawsuit claiming the county isn't following state law when it comes to sheriff's pay, which is effecting detention officers.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

