foxla.com

4 arrested for allegedly robbing Upland beauty store, assaulting customers

UPLAND, Calif. - Four people were arrested after allegedly robbing a beauty supply store at the Colonies Crossroads in Upland and allegedly assaulting multiple customers. Upland Police were called to the Colonies on Friday night after reports that a group of people had robbed the store and assaulted two customers in the store. The suspected thieves had fled by the time officers had gotten to the store. Officials said they were able to get a description of the suspects' vehicle, and after searching the area posted up at various spots on the nearby freeway.
UPLAND, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Murrieta man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death

Authorities on Thursday arrested a Murrieta man in connection with a May 2021 overdose death. Alexander Magos, 27, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that spanned over the course of an entire year, which found him responsible for selling fentanyl to a man who died due to overdose. The incident initially occurred on May 6, 2021, when Riverside Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Peggy Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.They found 32-year-old Shane Carlin unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Magos was booked for murder and held at Cois Byrd Detention Center.As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.
MURRIETA, CA
foxla.com

Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting

COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLTON, CA
KTLA

Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County

It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Victorville man arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Victorville man was arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running from the scene. On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were conducting foot patrol at James Woody Park when they observed a suspicious vehicle circling the park with its lights off.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella

(CNS) – A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. David Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
foxla.com

Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Marijuana and mushroom spores seized during a search warrant in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies served a search warrant at a commercial facility in Hesperia where they seized marijuana plants, mushroom spores, and arrested two people, officials said. It happened on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the 11200 block of Hesperia Road. Deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station and...
HESPERIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

More than 30 weapons are seized by Fontana Police Department

More than 30 weapons were seized by the Fontana Police Department on Oct. 28, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Oct. 29. The Rapid Response Team served a search at a residence in Fontana for the sales and manufacturing of “ghost” guns. One male subject...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two Fontana men are arrested on drug and weapons charges during traffic stop

Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
FONTANA, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Cops Stop Wrong Guy, Arrest Him Anyway; Transient Tries to Steal Man's Granddaughter; Assault With a Bat; Carjacker Leaves His Driver's License Behind, Is Arrested; and Plenty More

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 20 – 26. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 343 service events, resulting in 71 investigations. Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested. October 20 at 1:27 a.m., an officer was conducting...
MONROVIA, CA

