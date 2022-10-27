Read full article on original website
foxla.com
4 arrested for allegedly robbing Upland beauty store, assaulting customers
UPLAND, Calif. - Four people were arrested after allegedly robbing a beauty supply store at the Colonies Crossroads in Upland and allegedly assaulting multiple customers. Upland Police were called to the Colonies on Friday night after reports that a group of people had robbed the store and assaulted two customers in the store. The suspected thieves had fled by the time officers had gotten to the store. Officials said they were able to get a description of the suspects' vehicle, and after searching the area posted up at various spots on the nearby freeway.
Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
Murrieta man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death
Authorities on Thursday arrested a Murrieta man in connection with a May 2021 overdose death. Alexander Magos, 27, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that spanned over the course of an entire year, which found him responsible for selling fentanyl to a man who died due to overdose. The incident initially occurred on May 6, 2021, when Riverside Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Peggy Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.They found 32-year-old Shane Carlin unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Magos was booked for murder and held at Cois Byrd Detention Center.As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.
foxla.com
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County
It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
vvng.com
Victorville man arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Victorville man was arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running from the scene. On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were conducting foot patrol at James Woody Park when they observed a suspicious vehicle circling the park with its lights off.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella
(CNS) – A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. David Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
vvng.com
Multiple guns found at home of a 12-year-old that threatened to shoot up a Victorville school
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said multiple guns were found at the home of a 12-year-old boy that threatened to shoot up Mesa Linda Middle School in Victorville. On October 24, 2022, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a suspicious circumstances call from the school...
foxla.com
Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
vvng.com
Marijuana and mushroom spores seized during a search warrant in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies served a search warrant at a commercial facility in Hesperia where they seized marijuana plants, mushroom spores, and arrested two people, officials said. It happened on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the 11200 block of Hesperia Road. Deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station and...
vvng.com
Apple Valley couple arrested for the death of a 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A couple from Apple Valley was arrested for causing great bodily injury to a 4-year-old girl that resulted in her death. It happened on October 25, 2022, at about 9:35 pm, at the Apple Valley Mobile Home Lodge in the 22300 block of Highway 18.
2 confirmed dead after deputies respond to report of double stabbing at Palmdale shopping center
Two people were confirmed dead after deputies responded to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.
Fontana Herald News
More than 30 weapons are seized by Fontana Police Department
More than 30 weapons were seized by the Fontana Police Department on Oct. 28, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Oct. 29. The Rapid Response Team served a search at a residence in Fontana for the sales and manufacturing of “ghost” guns. One male subject...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dad tries to drown his toddler in pond after locking 5-year-old in vehicle, CA cops say
A father tried to drown his 2-year-old daughter in a pond at a California camp, authorities said. The 42-year-old man from San Bernardino was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and faces an attempted murder charge, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Twin Peaks Station. The man locked...
Man Convicted of Murdering Mother of His Four Children
A man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for dousing the mother of his four children with gasoline and setting her on fire during a domestic dispute in Pomona on Christmas Day in 2015.
Fontana Herald News
Two Fontana men are arrested on drug and weapons charges during traffic stop
Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Cops Stop Wrong Guy, Arrest Him Anyway; Transient Tries to Steal Man's Granddaughter; Assault With a Bat; Carjacker Leaves His Driver's License Behind, Is Arrested; and Plenty More
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 20 – 26. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 343 service events, resulting in 71 investigations. Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested. October 20 at 1:27 a.m., an officer was conducting...
Police seeking to identify man who stole 14 ATM machines in Brea
Police are seeking to identify a suspect who stole a shipment of ATM machines from a business in Brea.
