Chronicle
As QuadEx embarks on its first year, alums who worked toward housing reform look back
When Jackson Prince toured Duke, selective living didn’t seem like a key part of how the University presented itself. Then he got to campus. “That reality was very quickly shattered,” said Prince, Trinity ‘19. Prince would go on to join a fraternity and live in a non-Greek...
Chronicle
Six fun classes to take in spring 2023
If you spend far too much time browsing DukeHub and scouring Rate My Professor, The Chronicle has you covered. Here are six interesting classes that are sure to spice up your schedule next semester. Magic, Religion, and Science since 1400. Taught by Thomas Robisheaux, Reuben-Cooke Building 126, MW 1:45-3:00 p.m.
