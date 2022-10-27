ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
SACRAMENTO, CA
Charlotte 120, Golden State 113

GOLDEN STATE (113) D.Green 6-9 0-2 12, Wiggins 4-13 0-0 10, Looney 3-6 4-6 10, Curry 10-22 8-8 31, Thompson 5-14 0-0 11, Kuminga 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 3-5 0-0 7, Wiseman 0-2 0-0 0, Moody 3-6 0-0 8, Poole 10-20 0-0 24. Totals 44-100 12-16 113.
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109

PHILADELPHIA (114) Harris 4-6 2-2 13, Tucker 3-3 0-0 8, Embiid 9-15 6-9 25, Harden 2-13 11-11 15, Maxey 5-14 2-3 14, Niang 6-8 0-0 15, Harrell 2-5 1-2 5, Milton 2-4 0-0 4, Thybulle 1-2 0-0 2, House Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Melton 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 39-79 22-27 114.
Kraken hand Penguins 4th straight loss with 3-1 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones each welcomed new additions to their families before jumping back on the ice for the Seattle Kraken and teaming up to keep the Pittsburgh Penguins sliding. Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges,...
SEATTLE, WA
Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111

OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 6-12 3-6 16, Wiggins 2-5 1-2 5, Pokusevski 2-6 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 15-27 8-8 38, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Bazley 7-11 1-2 15, Omoruyi 0-1 2-4 2, Robinson-Earl 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Jal.Williams 5-8 3-3 13, K.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Joe 4-4 4-4 15. Totals 44-89 24-31 117.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

