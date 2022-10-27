ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers ‘definitely at the top’ for Alabama DL after visit, offer

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3bF0_0ioDCWQG00

Among the prospects who visited Clemson for the Syracuse game last Saturday and left campus with an offer from the Tigers in tow is Malik Blocton, a standout defensive tackle in the 2024 class from Pike Road (Ala.) High School.

Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason paid special attention to Blocton when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, and Blocton received an offer from Auburn via Eason back in October 2021 when Eason was still on the coaching staff there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Q01G_0ioDCWQG00

Pike Road (Ala.) High School 2024 DL Malik Blocton with Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason at Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 22 (photo courtesy of Malik Blocton)

So the two have a longstanding relationship, and it was Eason who conveyed the Clemson offer to Blocton (6-3, 270) on Saturday.

“Coach Eason told me I had the offer,” Blocton told The Clemson Insider, “and I was really excited when I got it.”

As for Blocton’s trip to Tiger Town on Saturday, it was highlighted by Clemson’s head coach.

“This visit was really fun, and the highlight of the visit was getting to meet Coach Swinney,” Blocton said.
“His energy is amazing!”

The three coaches Blocton spoke with the most while on campus were Eason, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, all of whom he feels treated him like a priority prospect.

“They all were very excited about me,” Blocton said, “and they made me feel like I wasn’t just any other player.”

Blocton has also been to Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee this season.

Along with Clemson, Auburn and Tennessee, he has brought in offers from schools such as Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, South Carolina, Missouri and Maryland among his 20-plus total offers.

Where does Clemson stand with Blocton following a great visit and big offer last Saturday?

“Clemson is definitely at the top of my offer list,” he said.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0ioDCWQG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0ioDCWQG00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 9 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remained ranked No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Tigers of course had an (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Big First Half for Etienne

Former Clemson great Travis Etienne had a big first half for Jacksonville as the Jaguars battle the Denver Broncos in London.  Earlier in the week, Jacksonville showed its confidence in Etienne, (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy