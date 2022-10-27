Read full article on original website
A&M Consolidated-College Station headline exciting Week 10 high school football slate
The game that seemingly everyone in Bryan-College Station had circled on the calendar since the schedules were announced is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium as A&M Consolidated and College Station will square off on the gridiron for the first time since 2017. That’s not the only reason...
A&M Consolidated Middle School volleyball teams win 3 of 4 matches
The A&M Consolidated Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches Thursday. Consol’s seventh grade Silver beat College Station 14-25, 25-23, 25-21, and its Black team won 15-25, 25-14, 25-17. In eighth grade matches, Consol Silver beat Mance Park 25-8, 25-15 and Consol Black lost to Mance Park...
A&M Consolidated boys cross country team finishes fourth at regional for state berth
HUNTSVILLE — The A&M Consolidated boys cross country team finished fourth and College Station was ninth at the Class 5A Region III cross country championship Tuesday morning at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park. Georgetown won the 24-team event with 121 points followed by Friendswood 152, Montgomery Lake Creek 154,...
