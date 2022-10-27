ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated Middle School volleyball teams win 3 of 4 matches

The A&M Consolidated Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches Thursday. Consol’s seventh grade Silver beat College Station 14-25, 25-23, 25-21, and its Black team won 15-25, 25-14, 25-17. In eighth grade matches, Consol Silver beat Mance Park 25-8, 25-15 and Consol Black lost to Mance Park...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy