Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111
Percentages: FG .494, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Joe 3-3, K.Williams 1-1, Dort 1-4, Omoruyi 0-1, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Bazley 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2, Pokusevski 0-2, Mann 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pokusevski 2, Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jal.Williams, K.Williams). Turnovers: 15...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109
Percentages: FG .494, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Harris 3-4, Niang 3-4, Tucker 2-2, Melton 2-4, Maxey 2-6, House Jr. 1-1, Embiid 1-2, Milton 0-1, Harden 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Harris 2, Tucker 2, Melton, Milton). Turnovers: 17 (Embiid 5, Tucker 4, Harden...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 124, Memphis 123
MEMPHIS (123) Aldama 4-8 2-3 10, Brooks 12-20 2-2 30, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Bane 11-23 7-8 32, Jones 10-15 0-2 23, Clarke 4-6 0-0 8, Roddy 4-5 0-0 10, Tillman 2-3 0-0 4, Chandler 2-4 0-0 4, Konchar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 50-88 11-15 123. UTAH (124) Markkanen 9-21...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17
Denver0777—21 Jacksonville7307—17 Jac_Engram 22 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:40. Jac_FG Patterson 37, 8:43. Den_Jeudy 6 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 2:44. Den_Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), 5:07. Fourth Quarter. Jac_Etienne 1 run (Patterson kick), 3:54. Den_L.Murray 2 run (McManus kick), 1:43. A_86,215. DenJac. First downs1824. Total Net...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 125, Brooklyn 116
INDIANA (125) Duarte 3-8 0-0 9, Smith 3-14 1-2 8, Jackson 8-13 2-2 18, Haliburton 7-16 6-6 26, Hield 6-14 0-0 17, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Bitadze 2-2 1-4 5, Mathurin 8-16 10-10 32, Nembhard 1-6 2-2 5, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 22-26 125.
Porterville Recorder
Hornets spoil Curry's homecoming again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3
First Period_1, Carolina, Staal 1 (Skjei, Pesce), 5:27. 2, Carolina, Martinook 2 (Fast, Staal), 15:04. Penalties_Sedlak, PHI (Interference), 2:50; Svechnikov, CAR (Slashing), 8:44; Ristolainen, PHI (Interference), 12:04; Burns, CAR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05; DeAngelo, PHI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05; Sanheim, PHI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Deslauriers 1 (Sedlak, Allison), 5:14....
Tennessee moves into No. 2 tie in AP Top 25; Georgia still on top
Tennessee used a convincing victory over Kentucky to move into a tie with Ohio State at No. 2 in the
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Time Schedule
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m. Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Washington at Boston, 6 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. NFL. Denver vs Jacksonville...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CHICAGO BEARS at DALLAS COWBOYS — CHICAGO: RT Larry Borom, CB Lamar Jackson, TE Jake Tonges, WR Isaiah Coulter. DALLAS: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Noah Brown, DE Sam Williams, S Malike Hooker, DT Trysten Hill, LB Jabril Cox.
Syracuse Earns 2-Seed in ACC Tournament After Draw With Boston College
Syracuse Men’s Soccer wrapped up their regular season and senior day by securing the #2 seed in the ACC Tournament and ending the regular season ranked #4. The Orange entered Friday with a chance to be the top seed if they secured a win and got a draw or loss from Virginia. Unfortunately, Syracuse ...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 1
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 4, 10:05. 2, Seattle, Eberle 1 (Beniers, Schwartz), 11:20. 3, Seattle, Geekie 2 (Dunn, Sprong), 18:33. Third Period_4, Seattle, Schwartz 5 (Tanev, Wennberg), 19:00 (en). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-8-16_33. Seattle 12-11-7_30. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 2. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves)....
Porterville Recorder
Saturday's Scores
Franklin Middletown Christian, Ohio 46, Calumet Christian 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Central Division foes meet when Chicago hosts Minnesota
Minnesota Wild (3-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-1, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -187, Blackhawks +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks for a matchup within the Central Division Sunday. Chicago went 5-15-6 in Central...
Comments / 0