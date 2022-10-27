ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Warns Officials That Using Electronic Voting Machine Tabulators Violates the Law; Cochise County Agrees to Hand Count Ballots

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor and a group of concerned Arizonans have made some progress in their efforts to convince Arizona’s counties to refrain from using electronic voting machine tabulators in the November 8 election. The Cochise County Supervisors (CCBOS) voted two-to-one during a meeting on Monday to conduct a hand count in addition to using the machines, although after a threat from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ State Elections Director Kori Lorick, it may only be a partial hand count.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
TUCSON, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Investigation underway over election threat in Cochise County

BISBEE — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elections-related threat made to a county employee. The Sheriff’s Office reports the threat was received via e-mail Saturday, Oct. 22, saying the employee was interfering with the integrity of the county’s elections. The employee does not work for the county’s Elections Department.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Bisbee Mariachi Festival to raise money for homeless coalition

BISBEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Bisbee is a small, quaint and colorful town in southeastern Arizona that’s rich in history. If you haven’t checked it out, there’s an event coming up that gives you a great reason to hop in the car on Saturday, Nov. 5: The Bisbee Mariachi Festival.
BISBEE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene. The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
KOLD-TV

6-year-old girl missing from Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help finding a child who recently went missing. Authorities say six-year-old Ava was last seen near Chaparral Loop and Chaparral Drive. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and sandals. Anyone who sees her is...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy