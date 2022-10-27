SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene. The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.

