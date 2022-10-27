Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Attorney General responds to Cochise County’s efforts to hand count ballots in Nov. 8 election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office released an informal opinion on Friday, Oct. 28 that appears to favor Cochise County’s recent decision to seek a hand count of the Nov. 8 election results. The Attorney General’s Office writes that, under state law, there...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Warns Officials That Using Electronic Voting Machine Tabulators Violates the Law; Cochise County Agrees to Hand Count Ballots
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor and a group of concerned Arizonans have made some progress in their efforts to convince Arizona’s counties to refrain from using electronic voting machine tabulators in the November 8 election. The Cochise County Supervisors (CCBOS) voted two-to-one during a meeting on Monday to conduct a hand count in addition to using the machines, although after a threat from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ State Elections Director Kori Lorick, it may only be a partial hand count.
Cochise County voters react to board limiting ballot hand count
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors met today and decided not to move forward with full ballot hand count.
Arizona governor ignores feds, puts more containers along Mexican border
The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
kjzz.org
Secretary of State's Office responds to Cochise County vote to hold full hand count of election
Cochise County approved a full hand count of ballots along with voting machines for the midterm election. That, however, goes against Arizona law. The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to county officials telling them only a limited hand count is legal, according to Arizona’s Voter Procedures Manual.
gilavalleycentral.net
Investigation underway over election threat in Cochise County
BISBEE — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elections-related threat made to a county employee. The Sheriff’s Office reports the threat was received via e-mail Saturday, Oct. 22, saying the employee was interfering with the integrity of the county’s elections. The employee does not work for the county’s Elections Department.
Deputies searching for runaway in Sierra Vista area
Cochise County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway from the Sierra Vista area. Deputies consider her vulnerable.
AZFamily
Bisbee Mariachi Festival to raise money for homeless coalition
BISBEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Bisbee is a small, quaint and colorful town in southeastern Arizona that’s rich in history. If you haven’t checked it out, there’s an event coming up that gives you a great reason to hop in the car on Saturday, Nov. 5: The Bisbee Mariachi Festival.
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
KOLD-TV
Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene. The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.
Sierra Vista police need public's help identifying woman killed in car crash
The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking the public to help it identify a woman killed in a recent car crash.
KOLD-TV
6-year-old girl missing from Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help finding a child who recently went missing. Authorities say six-year-old Ava was last seen near Chaparral Loop and Chaparral Drive. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and sandals. Anyone who sees her is...
