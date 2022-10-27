Read full article on original website
Black Adam's Aldis Hodge to Star as Alex Cross in Prime Video Series
Black Adam star Aldis Hodge has officially found his next big project. On Thursday, reports revealed that Hodge is set to star in and executive produce Cross, a live-action adaptation of James Patterson's beloved Alex Cross novels. The series, which has been ordered to series, will star Hodge as the titular detective and forensic psychologist. The series will be showrun and executive produced by Ben Watkins, as well as Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebel, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive producing for Skydance Television.
Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Reveals Her Conditions for Live-Action Janeway Return
Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew has revealed what she wants to see from a Capt. Kathryn Janeway's potential live-action return to Star Tre. Mulgrew is currently voicing Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy (which just returned to Paramount+ with new episodes last week), both pulling double duty as Vice Admiral Janeway the training hologram modeled on her. Mulgrew visited Bloomington, Indiana recently, paying a visit to the city's Janeway Memorial. She also spoke and answered some questions while there and, according to Trek Movie, she touched on Star Trek head producer Alex Kurtzman's statements at New York Comic Con that an idea for Janeway's live-action return is "in play."
Director James Wan Celebrates 18th Anniversary of Saw
These days, James Wan is best known for helming huge franchise movies such as Aquaman and Furious Seven, but his directorial debut spawned a pretty big franchise of its own. Back in 2004, Saw was released, and over the course of 18 years, it's been followed by nine sequels. In honor of the movie's anniversary, Wan took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion and share a throwback photo.
Malignant 2: James Wan Reveals How Sequel Could Happen
Just over a year ago, James Wan's Malignant debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max and quickly earned a passionate following, with the rich world of the film allowing opportunities for spinoffs or sequels to be developed. Wan's latest update about the franchise's future claims that such opportunities would be dependent on fan support. These comments echo previous reactions Wan has had about the possibility, so while he's surely not ruling out the likelihood, he seemingly wants the vocal support of such an opportunity to be so loud that studio Warner Bros. explores such ventures.
Barbarian Director Reveals His "Interesting" Prequel Idea (Exclusive)
Full spoilers for Barbarian follow! In a year filled with great new horror movies, Zach Cregger's Barbarian is not only one of the most surprising but also one that has kept viewers on their toes for the entirety of the film. Despite the way that the hit new horror movie ended, some have still been curious about the prospect of Barbarian becoming the next big horror movie franchise. While the movie wraps up with both "The Mother" and Richard Brake's Frank dying, seemingly ending the decades long nightmare brewing under the house, chatter about another chapter has been ongoing since the film debuted.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Black Adam Crosses $100 Million in Second Weekend Win at the Box Office
After already handing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson the biggest opening weekend of his career as a leading, Black Adam will cross $100 million domestically to win its second weekend at the box office during an otherwise uneventful Halloween weekend. The film will earn $27.7 million in its second frame, which brings its domestic box office total to $111.1 million. The film has a B+ CinemaScore, and there's a wide gap between critics and audiences on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation site, with only 40% of critics giving Black Adam a positive review, a "rotten" aggregate score. However, 90% of audience members who chose to review the film on the site awarded it a positive rating. Black Adam's critics' consensus on the site reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown."
Hocus Pocus Star Admits They Were High While Filming
While Max Dennison sparked the Black Flame Candle in the original Hocus Pocus to bring the Sanderson sisters back to life, behind the scenes, actor Omri Katz was sparking up something slightly different, as he recalled to Entertainment Weekly that he was high while filming certain scenes of the Disney classic. Katz also admitted that director Kenny Ortega even took notice of the fact that the actor may have been high, which caused him to put a hold on those activities so that he could focus on bringing the film to life. The film's sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, is now streaming on Disney+.
Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween
Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.
Kim Kardashian Goes Full X-Men For Halloween With Mystique Costume
Halloween is tomorrow, which means the weekend has been filled with awesome celebrity costumes. We've seen some great looks, including Lizzo as Marge Simpson, JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, and much more. Some of the best costumes we've seen have been X-Men related, including Chloe Bailey as Storm. Turns out, the singer isn't the only one who went full Mutant this year. Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off her Mystique costume, and it's pretty rad.
Could Vision Quest Finally Introduce the MCU's West Coast Avengers?
As we gradually inch closer to Avengers: Secret Wars, the question of which stories get told in the next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains. One dangling plot thread from all the way in the beginning of Phase 4 of the franchise has been what is going on with Vision (Paul Bettany), the android who was reborn Ship of Theseus-style into White Vision at the end of WandaVision's Disney+ run. In the time since, Vision has not been seen or even referenced in the MCU — but a new rumor on Thursday appeared to change that. According to reporter Jeff Sneider, Marvel is imminently assembling a writers room for a planned Vision Quest television show.
Marvel's Kevin Feige Explains What MCU Phase 4 Is About
Since Iron Man in 2008, Marvel Studios has introduced its characters in phases. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1 assembled Earth's mightiest heroes — Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) among them — culminating in The Avengers. After another three phases and 30 total films, the ever-expanding franchise has become a sprawling multiverse. Post-Avengers: Endgame and the end of the Infinity Saga, the MCU is host to a new generation of heroes: Black Widow (Florence Pugh). Shang-Chi (Simu Liu). Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac). Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). And soon, the new Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
Willow: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Released
Lucasfilm is bringing back some of their most beloved characters with Indiana Jones 5 on the way as well as a new Willow series for DIsney+. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo last month that Christian Slater is also coming back. During the event, a trailer for the series was released, and now Lucasfilm has shared another new teaser.
City on a Hill Cancelled by Showtime
City on a Hill's time on Showtime is officially done. On Thursday, the premium cable outlet confirmed that the drama series has been cancelled after three seasons. According to reports, the decision behind the cancellation was quietly made "some time ago." The series starred Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Tremors) and Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, Underground), and remained a hit across its three-season run on the network. This news comes the same day as it was announced that Hodge will star in and executive produce Cross, an adaptation of James Patterson's Alex Cross novels.
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
Andor: Saw Gerrera's Episode 8 Cameo Explained
Lucasfilm has been having the best track record with their Disney+ Star Wars series and fans are really excited for future projects. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor have been knock-out hits for the streaming service, with the latter doing things that have never been seen in a Star Wars project. Andor recently aired its eighth episode, and with four episodes left you'd think that it would be a series full of filler. The most recent episode of the series had some unexpected appearances and one of them was Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). Whitaker reprised the role in live-action for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and his brief scene definitely held some weight and even foreshadowed his future. Warning spoilers for the most recent episode of the series lay ahead.
Listen: Rihanna Releases "Lift Me Up" From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be a momentous occasion when it debuts in theaters next month. Not only will the sequel serve as the final film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is expected to provide a cathartic celebration of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. Additionally, even the film's soundtrack will have some major milestones, as it provides the musical return of Rihanna, with her first solo single since 2016's "Love on the Brain". It was rumored earlier this month that the Grammy-winning singer had recorded two songs for Wakanda Forever's soundtrack, only for social media teases and an appearance from her at the film's Hollywood premiere to confirm as much.
Sonic Prime Reveals Rouge The Bat Design and Fans Are Cheering
Sonic Prime just dropped some character posters for the Netflix series. Rouge the Bat has a new design and a lot of fans are feeling the new look. Sonic has been through so many iterations over the last few years and it feels like this just the latest crack at someone trying to freshen up the blue hedgehog. Unlike the Sonic Boom era, the fans seem to be taken with the new direction. A bunch of people suspected viewers might be upset to see the changes to Rogue's design. But, on the whole, its been very positive. Check out some of the most interesting reactions down below!
