Willow: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Released
Lucasfilm is bringing back some of their most beloved characters with Indiana Jones 5 on the way as well as a new Willow series for DIsney+. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo last month that Christian Slater is also coming back. During the event, a trailer for the series was released, and now Lucasfilm has shared another new teaser.
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
TWD: Danai Gurira Writing Rick & Michonne Spin-off
Richonne Forever! Danai Gurira — who returns to the big screen as General Okoye of the Dora Milaje in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — isn't just back as Michonne in the Walking Dead Universe. The star, who is executive producing the Rick and Michonne spin-off series on AMC, will also serve as co-creator and will write for the new series alongside showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Originally developed as a theatrical Walking Dead movie trilogy, the reworked series reunites Gurira with her longtime Walking Dead co-star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. The still-untitled series starts shooting early next year and will begin airing in 2023 on AMC and AMC+.
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Review: Netflix Delivers a Suspenseful First Half
The #SaveManifest mission is complete. Following the show's cancellation by NBC after Season 3, impressive streaming numbers combined with a wave of fan support gave Netflix the Calling to green light a 20-episode final season of Manifest. That colossal chapter count is being split in two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on November 4th. Fortunately for fans of the first three seasons, Manifest makes a smooth move into its new home and has limited growing pains when it comes to settling in.
Disney Earns Backlash Over CEO's Controversial Animation Comments
When it comes to Hollywood these days, it seems animation cannot get a break. Despite the medium being filled with talented creators, big studios aren't sure how to handle its legacy. Original projects are dwindling by the day, and of course, Warner Bros. Discovery brought the industry's plight to headlines worldwide when HBO Max began an animation purge. And now, it seems Disney has ticked off fans after is CEO made some controversial comments on animation in a recent interview.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Ranks the Series' Strongest Characters
Jujutsu Kaisen has some seriously strong fighters in its roster, and while Gojo may be seen as its top dog, others disagree. In fact, the war over who's the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen has gone on for years now. But in a recent interview, creator Gege Akutami tried to settle things with fans by outing his picks for most powerful.
"I Can't Beat It": 17 Movie Lines That Never Fail To Make Audience Members Dissolve Into A Weepy Mess
"I'm just afraid that if I died today, that my life would have amounted to nothing." Pixar, I don't need this right now.
Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Reveals Her Conditions for Live-Action Janeway Return
Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew has revealed what she wants to see from a Capt. Kathryn Janeway's potential live-action return to Star Tre. Mulgrew is currently voicing Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy (which just returned to Paramount+ with new episodes last week), both pulling double duty as Vice Admiral Janeway the training hologram modeled on her. Mulgrew visited Bloomington, Indiana recently, paying a visit to the city's Janeway Memorial. She also spoke and answered some questions while there and, according to Trek Movie, she touched on Star Trek head producer Alex Kurtzman's statements at New York Comic Con that an idea for Janeway's live-action return is "in play."
Malignant 2: James Wan Reveals How Sequel Could Happen
Just over a year ago, James Wan's Malignant debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max and quickly earned a passionate following, with the rich world of the film allowing opportunities for spinoffs or sequels to be developed. Wan's latest update about the franchise's future claims that such opportunities would be dependent on fan support. These comments echo previous reactions Wan has had about the possibility, so while he's surely not ruling out the likelihood, he seemingly wants the vocal support of such an opportunity to be so loud that studio Warner Bros. explores such ventures.
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
Kim Kardashian Goes Full X-Men For Halloween With Mystique Costume
Halloween is tomorrow, which means the weekend has been filled with awesome celebrity costumes. We've seen some great looks, including Lizzo as Marge Simpson, JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, and much more. Some of the best costumes we've seen have been X-Men related, including Chloe Bailey as Storm. Turns out, the singer isn't the only one who went full Mutant this year. Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off her Mystique costume, and it's pretty rad.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
Henry Cavill Reveals Why They Chose THAT Superman Theme for Black Adam Cameo
Black Adam hit theatres last week, and the movie's mid-credits scene has been the talk of the town. DC fans were thrilled to see Henry Cavill return as Superman. As soon as the movie was released, it was announced that Cavill is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. During the scene between Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Cavill's Superman, you may have noticed a very special theme played when Supes appeared. Surprisingly, it wasn't the theme Hans Zimmer created for Man of Steel, but rather the music John Williams composed for Superman in 1978. Cavill recently spoke with CinemaBlend and explained the choice to use Williams' iconic theme.
Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween
Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.
Director James Wan Celebrates 18th Anniversary of Saw
These days, James Wan is best known for helming huge franchise movies such as Aquaman and Furious Seven, but his directorial debut spawned a pretty big franchise of its own. Back in 2004, Saw was released, and over the course of 18 years, it's been followed by nine sequels. In honor of the movie's anniversary, Wan took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion and share a throwback photo.
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
Listen: Rihanna Releases "Lift Me Up" From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be a momentous occasion when it debuts in theaters next month. Not only will the sequel serve as the final film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is expected to provide a cathartic celebration of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. Additionally, even the film's soundtrack will have some major milestones, as it provides the musical return of Rihanna, with her first solo single since 2016's "Love on the Brain". It was rumored earlier this month that the Grammy-winning singer had recorded two songs for Wakanda Forever's soundtrack, only for social media teases and an appearance from her at the film's Hollywood premiere to confirm as much.
