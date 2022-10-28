ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin says West is playing ‘dangerous and dirty game’

By Stuti Mishra and Maryam Zakir-Hussain
 5 days ago

Vladimir Putin has accused the West of playing a “dangerous and dirty game” and seeking to escalate the war in Ukraine.

In his speech to the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based thinktank, the Russian president also said that the West is blinded by colonialism.

He added that Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West, as he railed against “arrogant” Western leaders who he said were set on imposing their values on the rest of the world.

In a long ramble, he also said that Russia would never accept Western countries telling it what to do, and said the longer the West took to realise this, the higher the price would be.

His speech is characterised by an appeal to countries outside of the West as he claims the West is now a “minority” and does not respect the rights of other people.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has boosted its forces in the northern region near Belarus to counter any possible renewed Russian attack across the border, Ukraine‘s general staff said today.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

