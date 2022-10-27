ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: ‘Chief Twit’ billionaire visits Twitter HQ with a sink

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKxUH_0ioD8hZY00

Billionaire Elon Musk bizarrely arrived at Twitter 's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the Tesla CEO tweeted.

Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters.

A court has given him until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.

Mr Musk, the world's richest person, agreed to buy the company for $54.20 a share in April, but by July had indicated that he had changed his mind, citing bot and spam issues.

He renewed his attempt to acquire the company earlier this month.

Mr Musk reportedly told Twitter employees during his visit that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff after acquiring the company.

According to The Washington Post report, the billionaire had told prospective investors that he intends to reduce the company’s staff from around 7,500 down to just over 2,000 after the takeover.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Newsmax Cuts Ties With Far-Right Reporter Lara Logan After She Claims World Leaders 'Dine On Blood Of Children'

Newsmax has severed ties with far-right conspiracy theorist Lara Logan on their network after she claimed the world's elite "dine on the blood of children." Logan, who's a former CBS news correspondent and regularly appeared on Fox Nation after her departure, will no longer be welcomed on the network after making the shocking allegations, RadarOnline.com can report.As this outlet reported, Logan spouted off her conspiracy theory during an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling on Wednesday. Not only did she make accusations about the most powerful people's bizarre eating habits, but she also claimed that "the open border is Satan’s way...
The Independent

Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’

A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
The Independent

Will Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?

Elon Musk is nearing completion of his takeover of Twitter, a move that has people talking about the repercussions of a right-leaning billionaire taking over one of the world’s most widely-used social media platforms.Mr Musk began the campaign to purchase Twitter earlier this year but soon balked over claims that the company was refusing to release information about bots on the platform. He returned to the negotiations humbled and back to his original offer in an attempt to avoid a lawsuit. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO then claimed Twitter had denied his renewed bid, but this week...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk: Twitter’s new boss rules out immediate Trump return after ex-president celebrates takeover

The Elon Musk era at Twitter has officially begun.On Friday, a day after reportedly firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde, the billionaire revealed that banned accounts like that of former president Donald Trump would not immediately be reinstated.He said the social media company would be setting up a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” to consider which accounts to allow back. Earlier Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.Despite Mr Musk’s assertion that Mr Trump may not be welcomed back into the fold, the former president celebrated the...
The Independent

‘I’m not a villain’: Woman defends herself for refusing to swap plane seats so family could sit together

A Delta Air Lines passenger has taken to TikTok to defend herself after refusing to move seats for a family on a plane.“No you can’t have my seat!” wrote US-based Maresa Friedman, posting a video of herself looking annoyed on a flight.“I am not a villain for moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for,” ranted the TikTok user.In a series of videos, Ms Friedman explained that a family had asked her to move from her seat (on what appeared to be a domestic Delta flight) so that they could sit together. @maresasd I'm...
The Independent

Elon Musk news - live: Twitter is ‘freed’ after takeover, billionaire claims

The Elon Musk era at Twitter seems to have officially begun. Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired.Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.the bird is freed— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the Tesla CEO tweeted. Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and...
Fox Business

Biden admin considers reviews of Elon Musk's Twitter deal, Starlink — report

The Biden administration is reportedly mulling launching national security reviews scrutinizing some of Elon Musk's business ventures, including his Starlink internet service and pending $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. The news dragged down shares of the social media company. Sources told Bloomberg that U.S. officials are concerned about the...
The Independent

Voices: Twitter was losing users long before this deal. Has Elon Musk bought a lemon?

Well, that’s that. After months of talking about it – and talking, and talking – Elon Musk owns Twitter.His first order of business after finalising the $44bn (£37.9bn) deal on 27 October? Firing chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy head Vijaya Gadde – an action that surprised no one, as Musk had publicly accused Twitter executives of misleading him about, among other things, the number of fake accounts and bots on the platform.The rest of Twitter, meanwhile, is bracing for other moves. There will likely be layoffs of hundreds, if not thousands,...
The Independent

Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in three charts

Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year. The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy