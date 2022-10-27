Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Coin98 Adds Fiat Buyout For Multiple Crypto’s Including SHIB
Simplex is powered by Nuvei, a leader in global payments technology. Coin98 gives its customers access to a non-custodial multi-chain wallet. Coin98, an all-in-one DeFi platform based in Vietnam, has recently announced the introduction of a new upgrade on the fiat on-ramp functionality in cooperation with a regulated financial institution, Simplex. Users may use this function to purchase Shiba Inu and more than 170 other cryptocurrencies using over 100 different fiats (using methods like VISA, Mastercard, and others).
forkast.news
How to manage your crypto assets beyond the grave
As October comes to an end, so does a month of Halloween festivities and scary stories. It is only fitting to dwell on a topic that frightens many within the crypto space: What will happen to our crypto assets when we pass away? This is something most cryptocurrency holders fail to give much thought to, and yet it continues to pose a significant problem as digital assets become more mainstream. So, what can be done? And how can you manage your crypto assets from beyond the grave?
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
bitcoinist.com
Invest In These Green Cryptocurrencies For A Sustainable Future: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano And Avalanche
Ever since Bitcoin (BTC) launched in 2009, critics have pointed out the drastic environmental impacts of crypto mining. To keep the blockchain ledgers intact, miners have to solve complex mathematical puzzles that require high-tech computing power. E-waste produced by these computers is not a friend of the natural ecosystem. Coins...
bitcoinist.com
DOGELIENS $10K GIVEAWAY: WHY CARDANO AND COSMOS COMMUNITIES ARE JUMPING ON THIS OFFER
Given the exponential development in the number of cryptocurrencies available in the crypto market, it is likely that the best in crypto technology is yet to come. Several cryptocurrencies have made their mark in the cryptocurrency industry, with Dogeliens (DOGET) being one of the more recent projects with a bright future.
invezz.com
Manta Network set for crypto’s largest trusted setup event with 5,000 participants
Manta Network's trusted setup event with over 5,000 keys generated put the protocol on track for ZKP history. Manta Network's trusted setup ceremony is for the launch of the privacy payments network MantaPay. Zcash, Tornado Cash and Aleo also had trusted setup events. Manta Network, a Polkadot parachain leveraging zkSNARK...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s XRP Hits Remarkable Decentralization Milestone As SEC Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
XRP holders have a good reason to be cheerful. Distributed ledger startup Ripple now holds less than half of the total XRP supply in its wallets — a huge milestone in the company’s efforts to distance itself from the cryptocurrency in order to “desecuritize” it as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit approaches final ruling.
u.today
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Says He’s Glad ETFs Are Being Delayed
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has weighed in on cryptocurrency regulation in a recent Twitter thread, arguing that the industry shouldn't put too much effort into attracting institutional capital “at full speed.”. Buterin is not overly concerned by the U.S. Securities and Exchange refusal to greenlight a spot-based exchange-traded fund....
Does the future of money belong to Bitcoin, CBDCs, or stablecoins?
Money, one of humanity’s greatest and most enduring creations, is once again on the brink of a historic transformation. After evolving over millennia from cowrie shells to clay tablets to precious metals, and then to paper notes and bank balances, money is taking another great leap forward: It is becoming entirely digital.
techaiapp.com
Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions
Visa, the global credit card giant and payments provider, has made a number of recent trademark applications hinting at a larger move into crypto markets. On October 27, licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed the latest trademark applications for credit giant Visa. The applications suggest that the firm is looking to develop or launch its own digital asset wallet. The two trademark filings included software for managing digital, virtual, and cryptocurrency transactions, and cryptocurrency wallets. Additionally, there were provisions for auditing cryptocurrencies, utility tokens, and blockchain assets.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Dustin Trammell On The Original White Paper Day, Corresponding With Satoshi And The Growing Need For Bitcoin
On October 31, 2008, the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto submitted their white paper outlining “Bitcoin: A Peer-To-Peer Electronic Cash System” to Metzdowd.com’s cryptography mailing list. Shortly after the project’s launch in January 2009, a mailing list subscriber named Dustin Trammell began contributing to the project, asking questions and submitting bugs to the paper’s author and becoming one of the first people on earth to be “orange pilled” by Bitcoin’s formative outline.
If You Invested $1,000 In These 3 Crypto Tokens You Would Have This Much In Crypto Dividends
When navigating the cryptocurrency market it can be difficult to distinguish between the “s— tokens” and tokens that actually provide value through a utility. Firstly, one must understand the difference between a crypto coin and a crypto token. A crypto coin can be described as “native” since...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Price Over $1,500 While These ERC20 Token Presales Also See Buyers
Ethereum soared past $1,500 as the crypto markets finally woke up as billions of dollars flooded the market – while investors also flocked to buy into hot new crypto presale projects Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, and Calvaria. In fact, the whole crypto market saw green candles across the board...
e-cryptonews.com
Gambling with Bitcoin: The Way to Make Money with Cryptocurrency
When it comes to earning money with cryptocurrency, there are a few different ways to do it. One popular method is gambling with Bitcoin. While it may seem risky, gambling with Bitcoin can be a great way to earn some extra money with cryptocurrency. This article will discuss why you...
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase partners with MakerDAO & releases USDC rewards
MakerDAO recently voted on the proposal of custody of 1.6 billion dollars worth of USDC with Coinbase. The partnership will result in MakeDAO earning 1.5% rewards on the USDC stack. At the same time, the collaboration carries tangible benefits for MakerDAO, showing its commitment to DeFi and stablecoin. As Centre Consortium’s co-founders, MakerDAO powered USDC and has supported it by bridging fiat and crypto.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin is Set to Blow up DeFi Adoption like Cronos, and Cardano
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Ethereum-based meme coin that has recently hit the market with many unique features and opportunities. For many new users who may still have doubts about the success and future of the project, this article aims to point out the measures Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has put in place to be as successful as big-name coins like Cronos (CRO) and Cardano (ADA).
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
cryptobriefing.com
"Undercover Bitcoin Maxi": A Talk With Osmosis Co-Founder Sunny Aggarwal
Crypto Briefing spoke with Osmosis co-founder Sunny Aggarwal about the most recent developments in the ecosystem. Aggarwal wants Osmosis and other decentralized exchanges to compete seriously against centralized exchanges. Throughout the conversation he highlighted the many ways in which IBC fostered cooperation across multiple chains, even ecosystems. With a market...
