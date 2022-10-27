Read full article on original website
firefox
3d ago
is this issue only pertaining to kapahulu drive inn? maybe they expand to fast, close the other drive inn and concentrate on the moneymaker, no talk customers first and cut hours.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After more than 20 years, popular Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
KITV.com
Hallowbaloo Halloween festival bringing revelers to Chinatown, but businesses aren't happy about it
A popular street festival is back this Halloween weekend -- and it's supposed to bring the crowds -- and money -- to Honolulu's Chinatown. Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy. Hallowbaloo is supposed to bring huge crowds -- and money -- to Honolulu's...
Staff shortage leads to security problems for retailers
The lack of workers is hitting retailers especially hard as they deal with more security problems. Stores are taking extra measures to prevent theft.
KITV.com
Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a building permit at its Ala Moana Center restaurant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A, which opened its first restaurant on Oahu just last week, has been cited by Honolulu regulators for building out its space at Ala Moana Center’s Makai Market food court without a building permit, KITV4 News has learned. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of...
KITV.com
Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid rise in fentanyl overdoses, DEA raises awareness at annual Take Back Initiative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Drug Enforcement Agency holds it 23rd annual Take Back Initiative across the islands and work to educate residents about fentanyl. DEA Investigator, Gary Whisenand said the initiative serves two purposes, public safety and public health. “None of the drugs end up in the waterways are in...
KITV.com
Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy
Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
hawaiipublicradio.org
Residents can bring expired, unused medication to locations across the state on Saturday
Oct. 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Residents on Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and the Big Island can bring expired or unused medication to any drop-off location. Unused or expired medicine should be properly disposed of when no longer needed for which it was prescribed for the following reasons:
KITV.com
Salvation Army bringing free Thanksgiving Meal back to Blaisdell; volunteer signups available Nov. 1
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After three years, the Salvation Army will resume their annual Thanksgiving Meal at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on November 24: this time marking their 50th anniversary. The free event plans to serve around 2,000 guests.
KITV.com
Hawaii DOH launches new campaign to stamp out teen vaping
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Millions of middle and high school students across the United States continue to vape. Many right here in Hawaii are taking part in the unhealthy habit. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says that one in three teens in the state are vaping and they're working to lower this stat through a new campaign.
LIST: Shops to check out for National Chocolate Day
Oct. 28 is observed as National Chocolate Day so don’t forget to grab that extra piece of chocolate for your afternoon pick-me-up.
KITV.com
Bill to extend areas for short term rentals in Ko'olina area
KOOLINA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A bill to extend areas for short term rentals starting in the Ko’olina area is up for consideration at the Honolulu City Council. "There’s a great deal of people out there especially after COVID, they realize they can vacation in a place with a kitchen or a living room. That is something Airbnbs proved and now people can get into them without having to pay hotel costs," said Rand Eastwood, property management owner in Ko’olina.
KITV.com
On a Positive Note: Halloween Fun around Oahu
The Hallow-Zoo Scarevenger Hunt -- is happening tomorrow from 10 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon .. at the Honolulu Zoo.
KITV.com
Coaches and parents call for major upkeep at Wahiawa District Park
WAHIAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Parents are concerned that Wahiawa District Park isn't safe for the hundreds of children and teens that practice sports there. Many told KITV4 the park is not well maintained and attracts several homeless people. Parent Jadelin Chun, said half of the light towers do not work...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
Power outage in Makaha affecting over 2,000 HECO customers
HECO said the outage happened at around 1 p.m. Thursday.
rtands.com
HART planning to open first line of rail soon, but concerns remain over column cracks
Back in August, RT&S reported on column cracks the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) was experiencing, which were found four years ago. The rail line will be opening soon, and the cracks still remain a concern. Our August report focused on the conclusion that faulty hammerhead cap design on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses, residents raise alarms over rail construction ‘disaster’ on Kalihi thoroughfare
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dillingham Boulevard businesses, their customers, schools and homeowners are about to face three years or more of major disruption from rail construction. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation ― and the contractor it is paying $500 million to relocate utilities on the thoroughfare ― had their first...
Nurse shortages and full hospitals continue to impact state’s healthcare system
As one ambulance leaves, another one drives in, signs of busy times at hospitals.
Comments / 4