ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 4

firefox
3d ago

is this issue only pertaining to kapahulu drive inn? maybe they expand to fast, close the other drive inn and concentrate on the moneymaker, no talk customers first and cut hours.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy

Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii DOH launches new campaign to stamp out teen vaping

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Millions of middle and high school students across the United States continue to vape. Many right here in Hawaii are taking part in the unhealthy habit. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says that one in three teens in the state are vaping and they're working to lower this stat through a new campaign.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Bill to extend areas for short term rentals in Ko'olina area

KOOLINA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A bill to extend areas for short term rentals starting in the Ko’olina area is up for consideration at the Honolulu City Council. "There’s a great deal of people out there especially after COVID, they realize they can vacation in a place with a kitchen or a living room. That is something Airbnbs proved and now people can get into them without having to pay hotel costs," said Rand Eastwood, property management owner in Ko’olina.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Coaches and parents call for major upkeep at Wahiawa District Park

WAHIAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Parents are concerned that Wahiawa District Park isn't safe for the hundreds of children and teens that practice sports there. Many told KITV4 the park is not well maintained and attracts several homeless people. Parent Jadelin Chun, said half of the light towers do not work...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy