Christina Hendricks Shares Snaps From 'Fairytale' Trip to Scotland

Christina Hendricks is having the time of her life in the United Kingdom. The Good Girls star has been very busy during her visit to Scotland and has made sure to travel around the country in only the most exquisite way possible. Hendricks shared a series of photos from her trip on Instagram and basically took fans along with her on a beautiful train ride through the country.

