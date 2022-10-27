ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

State Street promenade visitors no longer see green bike markings

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
People no longer seeing green paint on State Street Promenade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPawp_0ioD727r00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Local and tourists on foot and cyclists visiting the promenade on State Street are noticing less colors on the roadway.

City crews recently removed the green bike markings in the middle of the street.

The green was meant to guide cyclists and pedestrians, but didn't work as well as planned.

They are now exploring other options.

Santa Barbara's Supervising Transportation Engineer Derrick Bailey said, "We have done traffic counts on state street and there are between 2000 and 2500 cyclists a day on State Street."

He said they are bringing a lot of activity to the area so they will try to find a way to accommodate them.

Mayor Randy Rowse said he likes the change.

"The street looks a lot cleaner because they just slurried over the green lanes."said Rowse, " I don't know what they have mind. We are not discussing it on council level.  Staff is just trying to work and make things as livable as possible while the state street advisory does their stuff."

In the meantime city workers and leaders hope people will share the space so that everyone can enjoy the open street and the businesses on both sides.


The post State Street promenade visitors no longer see green bike markings appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Port Hueneme residents urge city to slow down traffic on the so-called “Green Mile”

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salines said this week that the "Green Mile," known for its cannabis dispensaries along Channel Islands Boulevard, now gets 75-thousand visitors a month. Salines said that brings in $5 million in sales taxes a month, or $60 million a year. This month neighbors along Bolker Dr. used those The post Port Hueneme residents urge city to slow down traffic on the so-called “Green Mile” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Natural Café Set to Close Downtown Restaurant

Kelly Brown, owner of the Natural Café, notified his landlord, Jim Knell of SIMA Corporation, that as of this coming March he’ll be pulling the plug on his restaurant on the 500 block of State Street after 30 years. Both Brown and Knell have been notably outspoken members...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Montecito Firefighters Tackle Engine Fire and Traffic Collision

Montecito firefighters responded to two separate incidents on Saturday, an engine fire and a collision. At 9:50 am, Montecito firefighters responded to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by a ground ambulance and...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Rotted Bridge at Lake Los Carneros to Be Demolished

The old bridge that traverses the reeds and shallows of Lake Los Carneros began to shiver underfoot about two years ago, and examinations of its undersides showed serious rot in the posts sunk into the muddy bottom of the lake. Built about 30 years ago, the wooden bridge — popular with children and adults for its display of the aquatic world it spanned — was closed as the city began to make plans to retire it.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Island Packers Cruises is celebrating its all women crew. An all women crew has worked out of the Ventura Harbor several times this month. On Saturday, the same crew worked onboard the Vanguard out of the Channel Islands Harbor. They take people out to see whales, dolphins and the islands. Captain Brittney Csorba The post Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

Dozens of agencies unite for Trunk or Treat to ensure a safe Halloween in Santa Barbara

​SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Agencies across Santa Barbara County are coming together for a Halloween celebration. Trunk or Treat kicks off on Friday, Oct. 28. The Santa Barbara Police Department and community agencies say this is a safe alternative way to celebrate Halloween. In addition to increasing safety, their hope is to bring the community The post Dozens of agencies unite for Trunk or Treat to ensure a safe Halloween in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Montecito’s Randall Road Debris Basin Completed

On a crisp, sunny October morning, the County of Santa Barbara officially opened the first debris basin built here since 1971. Located across eight acres that once held seven homes, the big dig on Randall Road should contain the floodwaters that have crested over the banks of San Ysidro Creek to a significant degree at least five times in recorded history, most recently on January 9, 2018. In the early morning hours that day, hard on the heels of the scorching damage to the mountains by the Thomas Fire, a monster burst of rain sent a ground-shaking quantity of boulders, mud, and trees over the creekbanks in Montecito and smashing into homes. Twenty-three people died that day, four of them in the area of Randall Road.
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water. Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor. Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor. Their trick is to fly over the harbor The post Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
onscene.tv

Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis

10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy