Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public
When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers – locking horns in those pursuits.
KTVZ
House majority leader reflects on 20 years since first federal voting systems legislation enactment and how the fight over voting system legitimacy has shifted
The first piece of modern federal legislation to address the infrastructure of voting systems across the country, known as Help America Vote Act, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. HAVA was created on a bipartisan basis after the 2000 presidential election, which was decided by the Supreme Court after razor...
KTVZ
7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate
In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O’Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that “straps working Americans.”
Nancy Pelosi Says She's 'Heartbroken And Traumatized' After Husband's Attack
Nancy Pelosi's statement comes one day after a man broke into her San Francisco home and beat her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
Elon Musk spreads unfounded conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack on Twitter
Days after taking control of Twitter, Elon Musk posted and later deleted an unfounded conspiracy theory on Sunday about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. On Saturday, Hillary Clinton tweeted a Los Angeles Times story profiling the suspect, who is accused of breaking into...
KTVZ
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm
Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton’s...
KTVZ
GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee repeats hoax that kids are using litter boxes in schools
The Republican Senate nominee in New Hampshire shared at a Thursday event the hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools. Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who is challenging Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, made the comments while...
KTVZ
Challenge to Harvard’s use of affirmative action was designed by a conservative to reach a friendly Supreme Court
In an ordinary Boston courtroom in April 2015, lawyers and activists at the first hearing of a challenge to race-based admissions practices at Harvard knew they would see each other again, eventually at the US Supreme Court. Attending that preliminary session before US District Judge Allison Burroughs were lawyers from...
KTVZ
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
KTVZ
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories
The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed “out of touch with reality.”. David...
KTVZ
Judge denies request for temporary restraining order in Arizona voter intimidation case
A federal judge rejected a request by a retirees’ association that he issue a temporary restraining order targeted at conduct outside of Arizona drop box locations that some voters have described as intimidating. US District Judge Michael T. Liburdi said in an opinion Friday that the association, the Arizona...
KTVZ
With the fate of affirmative action in the hands of the Supreme Court, these graduates are fighting to save it
For nearly 60 years, institutions of higher education have been able to give limited preference to people of color and women with admissions. The practice, advocates say, has afforded marginalized people a fair chance to attend colleges and universities that may have otherwise overlooked them. It has also been a tool to prevent discrimination at institutions, many of which historically only admitted White students.
Comments / 0