Authorities say the deaths of eight family members — including six children found in a burning Oklahoma home — are being investigated as a murder-suicide. Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill says the six children ranged in age from 1 to 13 and that the two adults found dead are considered suspects. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The causes of death are still under investigation but Broken Arrow Fire Department Chief Jeremy Moore says it doesn’t appear that anyone died because of the fire. Authorities did not provide the victims’ identities, ages, or explain their relationships to one another except to say they were from the same family.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO