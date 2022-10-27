Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Shepherd’s House Ministries collects new or gently used winter essentials today
Shepherds House Ministries held a winter coat drive-through event Saturday morning. It was an opportunity for people to donate new or gently used winter essentials -- coats, gloves, hats or socks. The donated items are distributed at the shelter, Bend's Navigation Center, and the organization's long-term programs for men, women and children. If you weren't able to come to the coat drive, you can still donate to the Shepherd's House at any time.
tourcounsel.com
Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne, Oregon (with Map & Photos)
Smith Rock State Park is an international breakthrough destination in central Oregon. Near Bend, the state park has more than 1,000 screwed sport trails that line a stunning river canyon setting. It's not just climbers who flock to this self-contained gale playground—mountain bikers, hikers, and photographers can be found exploring during the desert's extended hot-weather suspension season.
bendsource.com
South Bend Bistro Owners Buy Jackalope Grill
Jackalope Grill, the downtown Bend fine dining restaurant open since 2005, is under new ownership. Laura Bliss, who owns South Bend Bistro in Sunriver, bought Jackalope two weeks ago, she told the Source Weekly. Bliss and South Bend Bistro Chef Kelly Day are each splitting their time between the two restaurants, Bliss said.
KTVZ
Bend Airport, state’s third-busiest, gets some upgrades; more on way
Some upgrades are done and more are coming at Bend Municipal Airport, the state's third-busiest, Manager Tracy Williams said. Sky Service has built new hangars at both the Bend and Redmond Airport, Bend runway rehabilitation and restriping took place in two earlier closures and the $1.8 million project will lead to another closure Nov. 29-Dec. 1 to install 32 LED runway guidance signs, delayed due to supply chain issues.
Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval
Lazy Z Ranch in Sisters could soon be serving people its homemade wine. The post Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Sawdust flies for a good cause
Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project
Amid historic drought, Central Oregon Irrigation District said Thursday it has completed the first phase of its canal-to-pipe water conservation project, benefiting farmers and the Deschutes River. The post Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project appeared first on KTVZ.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New hangars open at Redmond and Bend airports, and that’s not all
The Central Oregon air travel industry is getting two very noticeable upgrades — one at Redmond Municipal Airport and the other at Bend Municipal Airport. Sky Service is opening a new hangar at each airport along with a terminal at Redmond. “For the Redmond Airport, it’s going to allow...
opb.org
Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
kbnd.com
Mt. Bachelor Thankful For First Big Snow
BEND, OR -- Last weekend’s storm was a welcomed sight for at least one Oregon ski resort. At Mt Bachelor, the switch has flipped. "In one day we went from fall to winter and [we] couldn’t be happier," John Sereni told KBND News Monday. The resort got more...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ People are getting too close to the Sunriver swans
Sunriver Nature Center reports an increase of visitors getting too close to the famous trumpeter swans. “They’re easy to approach and get close to, so people think it would be a great photo opportunity or they think it would be okay to touch the swans,” said Kelli Newmann, Program Director for Sunriver Nature Center.
‘Silver Sneakers’ senior discount program will be discontinued at Bend Park and Rec at end of year
A discounted fitness program for Bend seniors, Silver Sneakers, is coming to an end at the end of the year at the Bend Park and Recreation District. The post ‘Silver Sneakers’ senior discount program will be discontinued at Bend Park and Rec at end of year appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville named a top-10 dynamic micropolitan
Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas nationwide analyzed by Heartland Forward Prineville was recently named one of the top 10 micropolitan areas in the country in a report compiled by an Arkansas-based nonprofit. Heartland Forward, which is described on its website as a "think and do tank" focused on improving economic performance in the center of the United States, completed the report. The Most Dynamic Micropolitan report highlights communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000, basing its findings on a variety of economic metrics. Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas analyzed, the top ranked...
Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause
Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
The Big Playback 10-28 Pt. 1: Rivalry games to end the regular season
Bend beats Mtn View, La Pine ends with a win, Crook County over Madras and Ridgeview takes one from Redmond in double OT, honored Eagle Scout pregame. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
Redmond, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Redmond. The Redmond High School football team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00. The Redmond High School football team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
Bend police shoot, kill cougar deemed ‘safety risk’ in city neighborhood
A cougar roaming a neighborhood in northwest Bend was shot and killed Wednesday by Bend police. The cougar was spotted multiple times during the day. The first call came at 10:17 a.m. when Bend Police Department officers responded to a cougar sighting in the area of Northwest Third Street and Portland Avenue. During their investigation, officers located a deer-kill site in the backyard of a home and warned neighbors of the incident.
Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
One of two kayakers died after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard
Bend Police officers shot and killed a cougar in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday night, less than 12 hours after the first of several sightings in the area led them to a deer-kill site in a home’s backyard, and to issue a warning to neighbors about the public safety hazard. The post Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard appeared first on KTVZ.
