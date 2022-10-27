Read full article on original website
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over Northwestern
Iowa got back to its winning ways on Saturday as the Hawkeyes took down Northwestern, 33-13, inside Kinnick Stadium to get back to 4-4 on the season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged after the Hawkeyes' victory over the Wildcats. You can get an annual...
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the win over Northwestern
Iowa got back in the win column on Saturday as the Hawkeyes took down Northwestern, 33-13, inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa ended its three-game losing streak and is now 4-4 on the season. Here are the grades from HawkeyeInsider.com. Passing Offense. Bock: A- Eickholt: A. The passing game looked to be...
Football: Riker: The Cats got crushed in Iowa. NU fans shouldn’t have expected anything different.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — For Northwestern fans trying to muster optimism that the Wildcats would win another game in 2022 and snap a six-game losing streak, Saturday afternoon’s road contest against Iowa had the elements of a potential upset: the NU offense’s momentum against Maryland the previous week, a rivalry with a history of close games and, of course, the Hawkeyes’ offense, which entered the game as the worst unit statistically in the FBS.
CFB world reacts to Northwestern’s defensive lineman TD catch
It makes perfect sense that, in a game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats, one team would require a defensive lineman to play offense in order to score a touchdown. In a Big Ten showdown featuring two of the most anemic offenses in the nation, Northwestern found a way...
Sickos Unite! Iowa-Northwestern will be a beautiful disaster to make your eyes bleed
Northwestern at Iowa will be the pinnacle of Big Ten West energy for all the wrong reasons. When 311 penned “Beautiful Disaster,” the Omaha quintet had Northwestern at Iowa in mind. The fact this is not airing at 11:00 a.m. local time on the Big Ten Network should...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Five reasons to be optimistic about Iowa basketball in 2022-23
The college basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a Big Ten Title, but its postseason run ended early as the Hawkeyes were bounced in the Round of 64 in an upset loss to the Richmond Spiders. Iowa will lose key contributors from last...
Transfers Real Woods, Brody Teske ready to make impact for Iowa men’s wrestling
The Iowa men’s wrestling program does not rebuild — it reloads. The Hawkeyes enter the 2022-23 season without some of the mainstays from its 2021-22 lineup like 165-pound Alex Marinelli, 157-pound Kaleb Young, 133-pound Austin DeSanto, and 141-pound Jaydin Eierman. Rather than relying solely on wrestlers already on...
Jeff Horner Bringing Team Back to Iowa
Former Hawkeye Point Guard Coaching Truman State in Exhibition
Ulis suspended for Hawkeye exhibition
Ahron Ulis, a junior on the Iowa basketball team competing for the Hawkeyes' starting point guard role, has been suspended from a Monday exhibition game after being charged Thursday by Iowa City police. Ulis faces a charge of disorderly conduct following an altercation that took place in a street and...
Northwestern football reveals 'icy' uniform combination for Week 9 game vs. Iowa
Northwestern football has dropped its threads ahead of its Week 9 B1G matchup with Iowa, bringing an end to a 3-game road trip. The Wildcats are going iced out with a combo of white helmets, jerseys, pants and accessories along with purple stripes and letters. Three weeks ago, Northwestern went all black, and now they go all white to close October.
Hawkeyes’ Ahron Ulis suspended
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis was suspended for the Hawkeyes men’s basketball team’s exhibition opener after being cited on Thursday for disorderly conduct. Iowa City law enforcement officials cited Ulis for an altercation that occurred earlier this month. Ulis will miss Monday’s game against Truman State. He averaged 3.1...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
350 Jobs To Be Lost As Eastern Iowa Turkey Processor Shuts Down
An Iowa-based turkey processor will be closing one of its eastern Iowa facilities in 2023, affecting over 300 employees. West Liberty Foods in Mount Pleasant first opened in 2003. Since then, the facility has produced millions of pounds of pre-sliced deli meats. However, after an announcement on Friday, Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the Mount Pleasant facility no longer is meeting the needs of the company due to a reduction in demand for the product.
Cedar Rapids, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cedar Rapids. The Washington High School football team will have a game with Xavier High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. The Linn-Mar High School football team will have a game with Prairie High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in the round of 16
By Kevin White Here’s how the Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared Friday night: 1, West Des Moines Dowling (9-1) beat Davenport West 35-0Ra’Shawd Davis carried 14 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns for the Maroons. 2. Ankeny (9-1) beat Sioux City East 17-0Hawks blanked a ...
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
Eldridge, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
