If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to photography, having a good camera is crucial. But with phone cameras getting better and better each year, everyone has a professional-grade camera in their pockets. So what sets a casual Insta brunch post apart from a magazine-worthy food photo? Lighting and staging are a big part of it, and photographers use accessories and tricks to get the best lighting possible in a setting that’s most flattering to their subject. If you’re a product photographer, you can...

23 MINUTES AGO