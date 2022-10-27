ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
PEKIN, IL
KSDK

5 On Your Sideline: SLUH vs. Seckman

SLUH traveled to the Jaguars jungle Friday night as they took on Seckman. The Junior Billikens lost in dramatic fashion 50-41.

Comments / 0

Community Policy