Pirates Take League Title on Senior Night

Adna's Lydia Tobin navigates through the Napavine defense Oct. 3.

The Adna girls soccer team started its evening off Wednesday with a celebration of its four seniors, and ended it with a celebration of its league title, as the Pirates rolled against Forks 7-0.

The result, coupled with Napavine’s loss to Ocosta in Westport, gave Adna the 2B North title for another year, and the league’s top spot heading into the District 4 tournament.

After a tight win over Ilwaco that only included one goal, the Pirates found their offense early Wednesday. Karlee VonMoos got the scoring started in the sixth minute on an unassisted goal, before Lydia Tobin converted a penalty kick in the 11th and Destiny Rolley made it 3-0 in the 14th.

Out of halftime, the onslaught resumed, with Bailey Naillon scoring twice, and VonMoos and Tobin both adding second goals to their line.

“I said that we can’t get complacent like we did several times before this season, and they took that to heart, not letting up on the energy,” Adna coach Patrick Richardson said. “We moved the ball differently than we have most of the season and that helped to allow a few new opportunities.”

Opportunities came in abundance for the Pirates, who finished the night outshooting the Spartans 31-0. It was the fourth straight shutout for Adna, which has only allowed three goals in league play so far this season.

Adna (13-1, 9-0 league) will take on Napavine on Friday, in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season, to wrap up the regular season.