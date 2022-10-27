ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adna, WA

Pirates Take League Title on Senior Night

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRSx0_0ioD4Bww00
Adna's Lydia Tobin navigates through the Napavine defense Oct. 3.

The Adna girls soccer team started its evening off Wednesday with a celebration of its four seniors, and ended it with a celebration of its league title, as the Pirates rolled against Forks 7-0.

The result, coupled with Napavine’s loss to Ocosta in Westport, gave Adna the 2B North title for another year, and the league’s top spot heading into the District 4 tournament.

After a tight win over Ilwaco that only included one goal, the Pirates found their offense early Wednesday. Karlee VonMoos got the scoring started in the sixth minute on an unassisted goal, before Lydia Tobin converted a penalty kick in the 11th and Destiny Rolley made it 3-0 in the 14th.

Out of halftime, the onslaught resumed, with Bailey Naillon scoring twice, and VonMoos and Tobin both adding second goals to their line.

“I said that we can’t get complacent like we did several times before this season, and they took that to heart, not letting up on the energy,” Adna coach Patrick Richardson said. “We moved the ball differently than we have most of the season and that helped to allow a few new opportunities.”

Opportunities came in abundance for the Pirates, who finished the night outshooting the Spartans 31-0. It was the fourth straight shutout for Adna, which has only allowed three goals in league play so far this season.

Adna (13-1, 9-0 league) will take on Napavine on Friday, in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season, to wrap up the regular season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Thunderbirds Run All Over Wolves in Pioneer Bowl Win

TUM — Luke Reid 26-yard pick-six, PAT failed. TUM — Carlos Matheney 1-yard run, two-point good. Rushing: BH — N/A; TUM — Matheney 18/148/4TDs, Cole 12/119/TD. Earning yet another win in the yearly series, the Tumwater football team piled up 431 rushing yards in a 58-7 win over Black Hills in the Pioneer Bowl Friday night at Tumwater District Stadium.
TUMWATER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Trailblazers’ Offense Can’t Get Going in Loss to Green River

In its second-to-last home game of the season, the Centralia College women’s soccer team fell to Green River Wednesday at Tiger Stadium, 1-0. The Trailblazers couldn’t muster a goal with four shots on target throughout the game, and the Gators capitalized on one of their few chances in the 21st minute, when Sierra Brown scored the game’s only goal unassisted.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Trio of Beavers Qualify for State Meet

Taking a stroll through Lewis River’s cross country course near Woodland while the sun was still out, the Tenino boys and girls’ teams earned three state qualifiers at the 1A District 4 Cross Country Championships Wednesday morning. The top 21 runners advance to the state meet next week...
TENINO, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

‘This is a Whole New Game’: Tumwater, Black Hills Both on Rise Heading into Pioneer Bowl

For the first time in a few years, Tumwater and Black Hills are going into the Pioneer Bowl in similar directions. That wasn’t always going to be the case. Black Hills last beat Tumwater in 2018. In the three years since, the Wolves went a combined 5-19, while the T-Birds went 30-3, won a state title, and played for another. In those three years, Tumwater won all three Pioneer Bowls — one by forfeit — and didn’t allow a point in the process.
TUMWATER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Morton School District to Rename Baseball Field After Former Teacher and Coach Jim Johnson

The Morton School Board approved a proposal to rename the high school baseball field after former Morton teacher and coach Jim Johnson on Monday. Morton Schools Athletic Director Lee Metcalf and East County Journal Sports Editor Chris Johnson made the request to the Morton School District on Sept. 13. The district then put out a call for public comment ahead of the school board’s regular Oct. 24 meeting.
MORTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: DUI Arrest; Drugs at W.F. West; Harassment; Burglary; Assault

• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue just before 11:55 a.m. on Oct. 26. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 2300 block of North Pearl Street just before 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 26. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

A Belated But Correct Decision on Centralia Officer’s Employment

Recently, a story appeared in The Chronicle about an officer in Centralia, Phil Reynolds, who was terminated for the second time for bad behavior. In the first case, which included some allegations of excessive use of force, the arbitrator concluded use of — or overuse of — the Taser was simply not enough and he was reinstated. I didn’t understand that then and still don’t.
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large

Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man killed in Yelm Highway collision

A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
LACEY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
372
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy