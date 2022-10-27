Have all your questions been answered? The La Crosse School District held its 11th and final community information session about the upcoming school referendum last night. The district did a good job involving homeowners, parents and educators to share their concerns and ask their questions. But it seems there are still more questions than answers. We were told initially that approving $194 in spending would ultimately make sense for taxpayers, because of the district’s declining enrollment and aging buildings. Those issues are real and problematic, but does that mean this is the best way to solve the problem? Is building a new combined high school at this particular location, for this much money, the best use of our tax dollars? If not, what is Plan B? That still seems vague. Apparently what they didn’t tell us is that even if the referendum loses, Logan High won’t be saved and those students would likely be moved to Central. It is quite possible that La Crosse no longer needs two public high schools. And La Crosse voters have a long history of supporting school referendums. It seems residents don’t like much of this plan but still have no real guarantee of what happens if they say no.

