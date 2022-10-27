Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the run

DENVER (KDVR) — A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Northeast Park Hill, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Eudora Street, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Denver. The suspect was last seen on foot north of Eudora Street, headed toward East 38th Avenue.

A reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible, Postal Inspector Eric Manuel said.

Manuel said the suspect is described as a white man with a medium build who stands 5 feet and 8-10 inches tall and who looked around 30-40 years old. He wore a gray, hooded sweatshirt and a cloth facemask with an image of a mouth on it. The man may also have tattoos on both hands and his upper face.

Manuel said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and urged the public not to approach him if spotted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.