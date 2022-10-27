Read full article on original website
Apple Watch Crash Detection saves life of man just a week after buying it
The Apple Watch’s new Crash Detection characteristic seems to have saved a life, and it solely took per week to do it. The Indianapolis man says he solely purchased the Apple Watch on a whim at his native Best Buy only a week earlier than he discovered himself harm in a crash. His automobile rammed right into a phone pole at round 70 mph, together with his Apple Watch calling for assist as soon as the mud settled.
