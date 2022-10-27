Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Nasdaq futures fall after weak Amazon guidance adds pressure to tech rout
Nasdaq 100 futures have been decrease Thursday night time after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 0.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.5%, and S&P 500 futures misplaced 0.08%. Amazon led the declines in prolonged buying and selling, having plunged...
daystech.org
Asset servicing technology news | Avenue picks Sterling for trading tech solutions
Digital brokerage service Avenue Securities (Avenue) has chosen buying and selling expertise options supplier Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling) to help Brazilian buyers buying and selling in US markets. Based within the US, Avenue permits Brazilian retail buyers to commerce securities on US exchanges. The firm has labored with greater than...
daystech.org
15 Biggest Cell Phone Companies in the World
In this text, we will likely be having a look on the 15 greatest mobile phone firms on the earth. To skip our detailed evaluation, you possibly can go on to see the 5 biggest cell phone companies in the world. To say that the cellphone and telecommunications business has...
daystech.org
OpenAI Leads Financing of Andrew Mason’s Descript at $500 Million–Plus Valuation — The Information
OpenAI, whose software program for producing authentic textual content and pictures is galvanizing curiosity in synthetic intelligence, has agreed to steer an funding of tens of tens of millions of {dollars} in Descript, an audio and video enhancing app, at a valuation of round $550 million, in keeping with two folks with direct information of the funding. Groupon co-founder Andrew Mason based Descript, which makes use of AI for some options, 5 years in the past.
daystech.org
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Says It May Seek Bankruptcy
Core Scientific Inc., one of many world’s largest miners of Bitcoin, warned that it could run out of money. Core Scientific Inc., one of many world’s largest miners of Bitcoin, warned that it could run out of money by the tip of the yr and will search reduction by way of chapter safety.
Comments / 0