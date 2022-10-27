YouTube is the world’s hottest streaming platform, with an enormous slice of the inhabitants spending hours on it each day. And should you’re devoting that a lot time to it, it’s finest to do it the fitting approach. The YouTube app presents a ton of options to make your viewing expertise extra nice, however whereas a few of them, just like the Quality controls, are proper in entrance of you, others are usually not so apparent and could also be stowed away behind numerous menus. So as we speak, we try a few of these hidden options to up your YouTube sport.

10 HOURS AGO