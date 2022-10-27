ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

californiaglobe.com

It’s Time to Look to Sacramento County for Responsibility of Region’s Growing Homeless Crisis

Sacramento County’s 2022 homeless count reported a 67 percent rise in the unsheltered population since 2020. The numbers, not experienced by our neighbors in Yolo (13.9 percent) or Placer counties (under 1 percent), reflect policy failures. Even Los Angeles (4.1 percent) and San Francisco (3.5 percent decrease) demonstrated significantly...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Destination California – Sutter Creek, Plymouth, Granite Bay

On the latest Studio 40 special, Gary and Scott take their RV and head out to the many wineries out in Sutter Creek, Amador County and Plymouth. Nestled in the middle of a row of recreational vehicle dealerships on El Camino Avenue, in North Sacramento, is a family owned RV dealership that has been making customers happy since 1974.
SUTTER CREEK, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Sacramento City Council approves $35 million in funding for 820 new affordable housing units

The Sacramento City Council on Oct. 25 approved more than $35 million in funding for 820 new affordable housing units in six new developments throughout the city. Four of the projects include units specifically set aside for people experiencing homelessness, and one will provide transitional housing beds for homeless individuals through a contract with the Salvation Army.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives

The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

William Chorley Park in South Sacramento is overrun by homeless people, says community members

SACRAMENTO — Residents in a South Sacramento neighborhood are fed up with homeless people camping and vandalizing a community park. Their concern comes as community members host their second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at William Chorley Park."All of the different people around here. It's dangerous," neighbor Dana Estacio said.Estacio is among dozens of neighbors in the area who say they no longer feel safe bringing their children to the park to play."I can't consciously tell my daughter to go play at the park like I should be able to," Estacio said.Estacio tells CBS13 that homeless people take over the picnic tables,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

SMF to increase parking rates over next 5 years

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Rates at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) are expected to increase over the next five years for hourly, garage, daily and economy parking. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors greenlit the increases Tuesday afternoon. In a staff report, officials said the parking rates have not kept up with inflation and SMF is switching into "growth mode" after the pandemic.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento receives federal partnership resources to tackle crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is receiving federal resources to deliver technical assistance and resources to tackle crime over the next three years. Chief Kathy Lester says Sacramento is 1 of only 6 cities to be awarded the National Public Safety Partnership Grant. "It creates a whole...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMJ

Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires

SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
CALIFORNIA STATE
myfolsom.com

The Truth about the Real Estate Market

The headlines above may be exaggerated, but don’t they hit close to home (no pun intended)?. Consumers are bombarded with confusing messages from the media, Realtors, chat pages, loan officers, and well-meaning family and friends. “The market is dead”. “People starting out today can’t buy a home”. “It’s a...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Portland, Sacramento Propose Banning Camping Citywide

In a housing brief on Next City, Roshan Abraham outlines two proposals aimed at further criminalizing homelessness in Portland, Oregon and Sacramento. The two cities are poised to ban sleeping on public streets if two proposals are approved by Portland’s city council and Sacramento voters. The Portland proposal calls...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

