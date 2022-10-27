Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
It’s Time to Look to Sacramento County for Responsibility of Region’s Growing Homeless Crisis
Sacramento County’s 2022 homeless count reported a 67 percent rise in the unsheltered population since 2020. The numbers, not experienced by our neighbors in Yolo (13.9 percent) or Placer counties (under 1 percent), reflect policy failures. Even Los Angeles (4.1 percent) and San Francisco (3.5 percent decrease) demonstrated significantly...
KCRA.com
Sacramento mayor, advocacy group responds to rise in homeless-related fires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following a KCRA 3 investigation into the rise of homeless-related fire incidents in the city of Sacramento, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and a homeless advocacy group spoke with us about the problem. The investigation detailed that homeless-related fires have spiked 77% in recent years, but the number...
Sacramento greenlights $35M in funding for 820 affordable housing units
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council voted to approve a multi-million dollar plan to build hundreds of new, affordable housing in the Sacramento area. City Council is still ironing out some details, like where exactly the money is coming from, but for now, the plan is approved. They're...
Fox40
Destination California – Sutter Creek, Plymouth, Granite Bay
On the latest Studio 40 special, Gary and Scott take their RV and head out to the many wineries out in Sutter Creek, Amador County and Plymouth. Nestled in the middle of a row of recreational vehicle dealerships on El Camino Avenue, in North Sacramento, is a family owned RV dealership that has been making customers happy since 1974.
sacramentocityexpress.com
Sacramento City Council approves $35 million in funding for 820 new affordable housing units
The Sacramento City Council on Oct. 25 approved more than $35 million in funding for 820 new affordable housing units in six new developments throughout the city. Four of the projects include units specifically set aside for people experiencing homelessness, and one will provide transitional housing beds for homeless individuals through a contract with the Salvation Army.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives
The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
William Chorley Park in South Sacramento is overrun by homeless people, says community members
SACRAMENTO — Residents in a South Sacramento neighborhood are fed up with homeless people camping and vandalizing a community park. Their concern comes as community members host their second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at William Chorley Park."All of the different people around here. It's dangerous," neighbor Dana Estacio said.Estacio is among dozens of neighbors in the area who say they no longer feel safe bringing their children to the park to play."I can't consciously tell my daughter to go play at the park like I should be able to," Estacio said.Estacio tells CBS13 that homeless people take over the picnic tables,...
SMF to increase parking rates over next 5 years
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Rates at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) are expected to increase over the next five years for hourly, garage, daily and economy parking. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors greenlit the increases Tuesday afternoon. In a staff report, officials said the parking rates have not kept up with inflation and SMF is switching into "growth mode" after the pandemic.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Sacramento receives federal partnership resources to tackle crime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is receiving federal resources to deliver technical assistance and resources to tackle crime over the next three years. Chief Kathy Lester says Sacramento is 1 of only 6 cities to be awarded the National Public Safety Partnership Grant. "It creates a whole...
KMJ
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires
SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
California 2022 election | Sacramento County, city ballot measures explained
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The final wave of California's election season culminates with a November showdown deciding the future of the governor's office, the state's U.S. senate seat, the attorney general's office and more. Also at stake are seven propositions ranging from abortion rights to a referendum on flavored...
‘I won't spend another winter out here’ | Unhoused community responds to Sacramento leaders’ affordable housing announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city leaders announced Monday they plan on approving $35 million at this week’s council meeting to create 820 new affordable housing units. Dan Aderholt says he’ll believe it when he sees it. He runs the non-profit American River Homeless Crews, which enlists the...
GV Wire
Expected Defeats of Props. 26 & 27 Are Still Victories for Gambling
You can’t miss the brand-new casino on Highway 99 in the Sacramento suburb of Elk Grove. It’s the size of a Costco, with bright blue signs above the entrances, proclaiming, “Sky’s the Limit!”. Joe Mathews. Opinion. That might seem like mere marketing, a sunny pun on...
Terminals, gates and airlines: A guide to travelers heading to the Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento International Airport, also known as SMF because of its IATA code, serves the Sacramento Metropolitan Area and is the gateway to California’s capital city and other parts of the region. The airport is located in the northwest corner of Sacramento County, a little more than ten miles from downtown […]
myfolsom.com
The Truth about the Real Estate Market
The headlines above may be exaggerated, but don’t they hit close to home (no pun intended)?. Consumers are bombarded with confusing messages from the media, Realtors, chat pages, loan officers, and well-meaning family and friends. “The market is dead”. “People starting out today can’t buy a home”. “It’s a...
4 women allegedly steal $90,000 in goods from Arden-Arcade business
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — The owners of a Sacramento clothing and jewelry store are asking for the public's help in identifying four women who stole nearly $100,000 worth of items in a brazen act caught on camera. Surveillance footage shows a group of four women entering Liz Shoes Best &...
PLANetizen
Portland, Sacramento Propose Banning Camping Citywide
In a housing brief on Next City, Roshan Abraham outlines two proposals aimed at further criminalizing homelessness in Portland, Oregon and Sacramento. The two cities are poised to ban sleeping on public streets if two proposals are approved by Portland’s city council and Sacramento voters. The Portland proposal calls...
Sacramento nonprofit working to build first-ever Filipino community center | Race and Culture
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In Sacramento, firmly established restaurants serving lumpia and adobo and grocery staples like Seafood City Supermarket hint at the capital city's thriving Filipino community. For many who put down their roots here decades ago, that wasn't always the case. "I remember going to school and obviously...
'I was terrified' | Research shows Black drivers in Sacramento more likely to be stopped by law enforcement
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Some people call it 'Driving While Black.' Others say it's racial profiling. Whatever you call it -- past and current research shows Black drivers are more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than white drivers. Henry Williams II, a Black man, says he experienced...
