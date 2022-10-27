Read full article on original website
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
‘We really have lost everything:’ Canton family loses baby, home weeks apart
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Canton family’s home was destroyed after a fire burned it to the ground on Wednesday, in Glen Echol Falls. The family was inside the home and they barely made it out alive. Cellphone videos show how intense the fire was inside Danielle Adams’...
Dog dies in evening house fire in Sugar Hill
SUGAR HILL — Gwinnett County Firefighters report that a dog died in an early evening fire last night at a home in Sugar Hill. The Fire: Firefighters responded at 5:05 p.m. to an occupant’s report of a house fire on Hidden Branch Drive in Sugar Hill. The 911...
Monroe Local News
Update: Wood fire dealt with overnight but officials say expect smoky conditions today
UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said fire crews were working at the fire on Ga. 20 south of Loganville until about 1:30 am. Saturday morning. “The bulldozers brought in by Ga Forestry were able to plow a fire break around 90% of the fire perimeter. Firefighters used hand tools to cut in a fire line for the remaining 10%. We will be returning periodically to check the fire breaks,” League said. “I would still expect smokey conditions in that area today.”
Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station
Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.
Buckhead restaurant catches fire overnight
ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an Atlanta restaurant overnight. Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called out to Preview Restaurant and Bar at 2221 Peachtree Road NE after a report of smoke coming from the roof. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Newnan tornado survivor recalls how chief meteorologist Glenn Burns’ warning saved her life
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Severe Weather Team 2 is on a mission to make sure Georgians are weather aware. Throughout the decades, storm survivors have expressed their gratitude to Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and the team for saving their lives. Channel 2′s Wendy Corona has one survivor’s story.
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine in a Georgia parking lot
ATLANTA — A man has died after a freak accident with a ticket machine just before midnight Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta Police Department were called out to a parking garage off Peachtree Street by Colony square for a car accident. When they arrived, officers found a man in a pickup truck at the ticket machine. The man died at the scene.
‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
Deborah Moon had just gotten home with pizza for dinner when she learned her youngest daughter had been found dead at a construction site in north Cobb County earlier the same day.
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight. ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Owners of beloved Canton restaurant damaged by fire ask for prayers so that they can reopen soon
CANTON, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that badly damaged a well-known Canton restaurant. Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q's Canton location remains temporarily closed, as the owners figure out their next steps. Owner and operator, Reyes Morales, said he got a...
Teenager rescued after being dumped into moving garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three sanitation workers were honored in Georgia after rescuing a woman from their trash truck. On Tuesday, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis presented ZahMontay Cherry, Richard Jones and Peter Williams with certificates of appreciation for saving the young woman’s life, WSB-TV reported. Tracy Hutchinson,...
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”
Local officials celebrate the official naming of The Technology Corridor at Digital Ignition on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Drivers in Forsyth County may be noticing new signs advertising “The Technology Corridor” along GA 400.
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Clayton County
These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours. Adoption Center - Address: 3199 Anvil Block Rd. Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. Phone: 770-347-0210. Animal Control Headquarters - Address: 1396 Government Circle, Jonesboro, GA 30236. Phone: 770-477-3509. Hours of Operation:
Neighbors split on ‘pedestrian scramble’ crosswalk
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta has given the red light to diagonal crosswalks at a downtown intersection, citing lengthy traffic backups that pose a safety risk for drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The design, known as a pedestrian scramble, allows walkers to cross an...
Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys. Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On May...
Missing teen found alive after being dumped into DeKalb garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three sanitation workers got the fright of a lifetime when a human arm started waving at them from inside a trash bin. Officials say the young woman fell asleep in a trash container that was then dumped into a garbage truck. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Man shot to death in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood
A man is dead after a shooting Thursday evening in northeast Atlanta, police said.
