UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said fire crews were working at the fire on Ga. 20 south of Loganville until about 1:30 am. Saturday morning. “The bulldozers brought in by Ga Forestry were able to plow a fire break around 90% of the fire perimeter. Firefighters used hand tools to cut in a fire line for the remaining 10%. We will be returning periodically to check the fire breaks,” League said. “I would still expect smokey conditions in that area today.”

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO