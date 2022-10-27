ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Hill, GA

northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
BUFORD, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dog dies in evening house fire in Sugar Hill

SUGAR HILL — Gwinnett County Firefighters report that a dog died in an early evening fire last night at a home in Sugar Hill. The Fire: Firefighters responded at 5:05 p.m. to an occupant’s report of a house fire on Hidden Branch Drive in Sugar Hill. The 911...
SUGAR HILL, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Wood fire dealt with overnight but officials say expect smoky conditions today

UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said fire crews were working at the fire on Ga. 20 south of Loganville until about 1:30 am. Saturday morning. “The bulldozers brought in by Ga Forestry were able to plow a fire break around 90% of the fire perimeter. Firefighters used hand tools to cut in a fire line for the remaining 10%. We will be returning periodically to check the fire breaks,” League said. “I would still expect smokey conditions in that area today.”
LOGANVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Buckhead restaurant catches fire overnight

ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an Atlanta restaurant overnight. Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called out to Preview Restaurant and Bar at 2221 Peachtree Road NE after a report of smoke coming from the roof. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
ATLANTA, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine in a Georgia parking lot

ATLANTA — A man has died after a freak accident with a ticket machine just before midnight Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta Police Department were called out to a parking garage off Peachtree Street by Colony square for a car accident. When they arrived, officers found a man in a pickup truck at the ticket machine. The man died at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight. ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
ATHENS, GA
KRMG

Teenager rescued after being dumped into moving garbage truck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three sanitation workers were honored in Georgia after rescuing a woman from their trash truck. On Tuesday, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis presented ZahMontay Cherry, Richard Jones and Peter Williams with certificates of appreciation for saving the young woman’s life, WSB-TV reported. Tracy Hutchinson,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Clayton County

These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours. Adoption Center - Address: 3199 Anvil Block Rd. Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. Phone: 770-347-0210. Animal Control Headquarters - Address: 1396 Government Circle, Jonesboro, GA 30236. Phone: 770-477-3509. Hours of Operation:
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

